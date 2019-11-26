Asian stocks: Mildly bid as US-China reaches phase one consensus

- Receding doubts over immediate trade deal please Asian share buyers.
- Australia’s S&P/ASX gains 0.80% after RBA’s Debelle marks a downbeat tone.
- Uncertainty surrounding the phase two, Hong Kong and the Fed’s optimism keep equities under check.
With the trade positive headlines keep flooding in, Asian shares register gains while heading into the European session on Tuesday. As a result, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan marks nearly 0.20% of gains while Japan’s NIKKEI gains around 0.60% by the press time.
Details of the phone call between the United States (US) Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and China’s Vice Premier Liu He suggest that both the countries are near to resolving issues surrounding the phase one deal. However, odds concerning the second round are still thin.
Markets were also affected by the comments from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers. While the RBA’s Guy Debelle raised concerns about the employment details while leaving doors open for further action, if needed, Fed’s Chairman Jerome Powell refrains from any new comments but held an upbeat bias for the present policy.
With this, stocks in Australia and New Zealand are near to 1.0% gains while that from China seesaws around 0.20%. It’s worth mentioning that comments from the Hong Kong leader Carry Lam that the recent election results will be taken seriously to hear public voters, HANG SENG turns down the assurance while taking rounds to 0.10%.
Further, the US 10-year Treasury yields seesaw near 1.76% and the S&P 500 Futures mark around 0.10% gains by the time of writing.
Moving on, the active economic calendar of the US and comments from the RBA, Fed and the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers will be closely followed for fresh impulse. Though, this won’t dim the prospects of trade headlines to move the market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to extend gains above 1.10 on Fed Powell's comments
Fed's Powell signaled that rates will likely hold steady. Markets may offer US dollar, helping EUR/USD end the four-day losing streak. Weak Eurozone data and trade issues may cap upside in EUR/USD.
GBP/USD takes clues from trade news, Fed’s Powell amid languishing UK politics
GBP/USD fails to hold onto recovery gains amid trade optimism, upbeat comments from Fed’s Powell. The UK’s Tories remain on the top of the poll, though with lesser margin. US data, trade/political headlines will be in focus.
USD/JPY off 10-day highs, hovers around 109.00
Despite the fresh trade talk momentum, USD/JPY is seen extending the retreat from ten-day highs of 109.19, tracking the renewed selling in the S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields. The spot struggles around the 109 handle, as focus shifts to the US macro data.
Gold: Bulls and bears jostle amid trade optimism, firmer USD
Gold traders keep guessing around $1,456 during the pre-European session on Tuesday. Hong Kong unrest, doubts over phase two deal keep buyers on the floor while broad USD strength, phase one optimism turns them down.
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Rising confidence supports the economy
The Consumer Confidence Index is expected to reach 127.0 in Nov from 125.9 in Oct. The Present Situation Index rose to 173.2 in Oct form 170.6 in Sept. The Expectations Index dropped to 94.6 in Oct from 96.8.