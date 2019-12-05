Asian stocks: Mildly bid amid cautious trade optimism

- Asian stocks benefit from the US trade rhetoric, China spoils optimism.
- NIKKEI cheers news of Japanese stimulus, ASX 200 benefits from downbeat Aussie data.
- OPEC meeting, RBI decision keep traders guessing.
China’s failure to assent the US President Donald Trump’s trade-positive comments seem to keep an immediate check on the Asian stocks during the pre-European session on Thursday. Markets earlier cheered downbeat data from Australia indicating further RBA rate cut and news of Japan’s extensive stimulus.
The MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares mark 0.3% gains but Japan’s NIKKEI nears 0.70% in green after the Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe announced details of the heavy stimulus plan. Further, Australia’s downbeat Retail Sales and Trade Balance keep up the hopes of further rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which in turn can be witnessed in the ASX 200’s rise to 6,675 or +1.0%.
Moving on, Indonesia’s Consumer Confidence help IDX Composite to mark 0.40% profits while Reuter’s news that the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) will conduct medium-term lending facility operations (MLF) on Friday pleased Chinese stock buyers. Additionally, India’s BSE SENSEX registers 0.20% gain as traders are cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy meeting that could offer the sixth rate cut of 2019.
The risk tone seems to lose the previous day’s optimism with the US 10-year treasury yields liquidating two basis points (bps) off its Wednesday’s gains to 1.76 whereas S&P 500 Futures also turns red by the press time.
Other than the RBI meeting, global markets will also keep eyes on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting in the Austrian capital Vienna. While most oil producers are supporting an extension of the present accord to output cut, Saudi Arabia and Iraq may convey disappointments in bearing the burden alone. It’s worth mentioning that a busy economic calendar and trade/political headlines will entertain market players going forward.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: 0.6850 is a tough nut to crack
AUD/USD has trimmed losses but still remains in the red amid downbeat Australian macro data and trade-related cautious optimism. Repeated rejection above 0.6850 has neutralized the immediate bullish setup.
USD/JPY: Bulls consolidate around 200-DMA amid cautious optimism
USD/JPY is holding steady around 200-DMA of 108.88 so far this Thursday's Asian trading, buoyed by the renewed trade optimism. However, the further upside lacks momentum amid negative Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.
OPEC Meeting Preview: Do production cuts mean higher crude prices?
Crude oil prices rose more than 4% on Wednesday but the reason, a larger drop in US inventories than forecast, underlines the dilemma facing OPEC members when they meet in Vienna.
Gold: Sidelined in Asia after rejection at 50-day MA
Gold is trading in a sideways manner around $1,475 per Oz in Asia, having failed to close above key resistances on Wednesday. The metal failed to close above resistance at $1,475 on Wed despite weak US data.
USD/JPY: Bulls consolidate around 200-DMA amid cautious optimism
USD/JPY is holding steady around 200-DMA of 108.88 so far this Thursday's Asian trading, buoyed by the renewed trade optimism. However, the further upside lacks momentum amid negative Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.