Asian stocks little changed ahead of FOMC

The stocks on the Asian bourses opened mixed, tracking subdued performance on the Wall Street overnight, as markets continue to assess the latest policies from Trump, and his take on the US dollar.

The Japanese stock attempt gains amid yen’s relative weakness, although lack momentum, as recent yen appreciation continues to weigh on exporters’ stocks. While renewed oil-price weakness also adds to the cautious tone seen in the markets, as investors brace for the upcoming US macro news and FOMC policy decision against the backdrop of uncertainty over Trump’s policies.

Meanwhile, the Japanese benchmark, the Nikkei 225 index trades +0.05% higher at 19,051. The Australian benchmark, ASX 200 index gains +0.27% to 5,637 points. Hong Kong markets trade -0.89% at 23,150. Markets in China remain closed until Thursday for the long Lunar New Year holidays.