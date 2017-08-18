Asian stocks in a sea of red on Barcelona attack, Trump woes

The stocks on the Asian bourses dive deep in the red zone, tracking the sell-off on the Wall Street overnight, after the demand for risk assets slump on the reports of Barcelona ‘Terror Attack’.

The sentiment on the global markets was already hurt by renewed US political concerns, after Trump disbanding two advisory councils staffed by chief executive officers and slamming Republican members of Congress. The latest US political headlines intensified concerns about Trump’s ability to deliver his reforms plan.

Moreover, looming US-North Korea geopolitical concerns about the Korean nuclear threat also weighs down on the investors’ sentiment.

Meanwhile, the Japanese benchmark, the Nikkei 225 index drops -1% to 19,505, while Australia’s ASX 200 index slumps -0.70% to 5,738 points. Among other Asian indices, China’s Shanghai Composite is down -0.20% to 3,262, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng sinks -0.75% t o 27, 138 points.