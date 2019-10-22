Asian stocks follow Wall Street amid trade-positive sentiment

- Headlines from the US, China keep favoring odds of a trade deal around November.
- The light economic calendar will continue pushing traders towards trade/Brexit news.
Increasing expectations of the US-China trade deal, backed by calls of progress from both the economies, give a little scope to the Asian investors to doubt their global counterparts. As a result, the MSCI’s index of Asia Pacific shares ex-Japan stays mostly positive with 0.30% gains whereas Japan’s Nikkei portrays 0.25% benefits to buyers while heading into the European session on Tuesday.
It should be noted that all the key Wall Street indices, namely SP500, DJI30 and NASDAQ closed in positive territory on Monday after trade signals from the United States (US) raised hopes of a deal with China in November, also cutting odds of December month US tariff hikes on Chinese goods.
Key equity indices in China, Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand keep the upbeat tone but India’s SENSEX bucks the trend as Information Technology (IT) giant said it received anonymous whistleblower complaints.
The US 10-year treasury yields stretch the previous run-up beyond 1.8% by the press time.
During early Tuesday, the Chinese representative also crossed wires and see mostly positive. However, the latest news from NIKKEI suggests the dragon nation seeks $2.4 billion sanctions on the US from the World Trade Organization (WTO).
Moving on, Canadian election results are gradually coming out with the Prime Minister (PM) Justin Trudeau’s Liberals likely to hold the powers. Though, they might have to compromise on the majority.
Elsewhere, Brexit headlines have been a few, not to mention negative, but fail to defy market sentiment supporting the PM’s deal.
While Bank of Canada’s Business Outlook Survey, Canadian Retail Sales and second-tier data from the US are the only ones to decorate the economic calendar, investors will keep an eye over the trade/Brexit headlines for fresh impulse.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at daily lows, dragged by Sterling
Turmoil around Brexit and the absence of any other relevant catalyst weighs on the common currency, EUR/USD battling with 1.1120.
GBP/USD loses 1.2900 as Parliament says “NO”
The UK Parliament has rejected PM Johnson’s time table, lifting odds of an upcoming election in the kingdom. Volatile trading ahead of more clarity as the drama continues.
USD/JPY holds steady above mid-108.00s
The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on the early uptick to multi-day tops and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, just above mid-108.00s.
Gold erases daily gains, eyes $1480
Gold failed to hold to gains and pulled back, approaching again the $1480 area. Earlier today the ounce rose to $1488 and as of writing trades at $1483, flat for the day but now with a bearish intraday bias.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: CFTC takes a surprisingly bold step to move cryptos forward
The CFTC is open to Ethereum futures without anyone picking-up the ball. XRP is currently the only bullish option currently in the Top Three. Current volatility levels have last been seen in May.