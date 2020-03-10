Asian stocks follow US equity futures, treasury yields to mark recovery

- Asian stocks benefit from risk reset.
- US Treasury yields, equity futures cheer US President Trump’s economic plan to counter COVID-19.
- Receding from South Korea, China and few more reactive measures by the global policymakers brighten trade sentiment.
In addition to US President Donald Trump’s ‘major’ economic steps in response to coronavirus (COVID-19), China’s opening of the Wuhan travel border and receding cases in South Korea also help recover Monday’s stock rout in Asia. Furthermore, Japan’s no change in the Tokyo Olympic schedule and indications of further stimulus from Australia and New Zealand kept the risk-tone lighter while heading into the European open on Tuesday.
That said, the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan register 1.3% gains whereas Japan’s NIKKEI also followed the footsteps with near 1.4% profits to 19,900. It should also be noted that MSCI gauge slumped 5% on Monday.
The US equity futures are also on the rise after US President signaled to offer a payroll tax cut to counter negative implications of the deadly virus that has called emergencies in 14 states so far. By the press time, the US 10-year treasury yields gain 20 basis points to 0.69% whereas S&P 500 and DJI30 Futures are each nearly 4.0% in the green.
Equities in India are closed amid Holi celebrations whereas Chinese stocks mark close to 2.0% gains following downbeat inflation numbers. Further, Indonesia’s IDX cheer comments from the Finance Minister with nearly 2.0% rise but South Korea KOSPI registers 0.50% gains to 1,965 at the time of writing.
Investors will now pay close attention to the global policymakers’ efforts to extend the latest recovery. However, bears can’t be blocked unless any strong news about the cure of the pandemic crosses wires.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
