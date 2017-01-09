Asian stocks fall on NKorea tensions, Kospi drops 1%By Omkar Godbole
Asian shares are down this Monday morning as the investors are running for safe haven assets following North Korea’s latest nuclear test.
South Korean markets are the biggest casualty of the latest bout of NKorea tensions. The benchmark Kospi index has opened lower by more than 1%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.32%. Meanwhile, the strength in the Japanese Yen is hurting the Japanese stocks. The Nikkei index is down 0.62%.
North Korea successfully tested a hydrogen bomb with intercontinental ballistic capabilities. President Trump referred to the North’s latest detonation as a “major nuclear test” - not as a test of a hydrogen bomb, as North Korea claimed.
The risk assets are taking a beating; although the general view is that the dip could be short lived as seen time and again this year. However, South Korean officials are of the opinion that the latest bout of NKorea tensions could have a lasting impact on the markets and the economy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.