Asian stocks fail to keep the gains amid renewed US-China trade concerns

Asian stocks initially surged while following Wall Street’s rally on Monday.

Doubts over future trade relations between the US and China, Asia-Pacific performance keep the Bulls in check.

Despite rising to their highest since April, Asian shares witness a pullback while heading into the European open on Tuesday. The reason to claim could be the market’s skepticism over the future trade relations between the United States (US) and China. Also contributing to the profit-booking move are concerns of weakness in Asia-Pacific economies, as conveyed by the global rating giant Moody’s and Fitch. Wall Street cheered phase-one optimism on Monday.

Doubts over the US-China trade relations could be attributed from Reuters’ news that says, “Several Chinese officials told the wording of the agreement remained a delicate issue and care was needed to ensure expressions used in the text did not de-escalate tensions.”

As a result, the MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares retraces gains to +1.19% while Japan’s NIKKEI registers nearly half a percent of profits to 24,064. Further, Chinese stocks benefit from an editorial piece carried by the China Securities Journal that says the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is expected to implement two cuts to the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) in 2020.

Stocks in Australia and New Zealand struggle to justify doubts over the US-China trade future and dovish monetary policy meeting minutes by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Further, Indian shares keep the gains after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor suggested, on Monday, that further easing is likely.

Market’s risk tone also got a hit from the news concerning the United Kingdom (UK) that highlights the odds of the hard Brexit. In doing so, the US 10-year treasury yields trim more than two basis points, to 1.865%, from its Monday’s surge.