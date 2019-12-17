Asian stocks fail to keep the gains amid renewed US-China trade concerns

- Asian stocks initially surged while following Wall Street’s rally on Monday.
- Doubts over future trade relations between the US and China, Asia-Pacific performance keep the Bulls in check.
Despite rising to their highest since April, Asian shares witness a pullback while heading into the European open on Tuesday. The reason to claim could be the market’s skepticism over the future trade relations between the United States (US) and China. Also contributing to the profit-booking move are concerns of weakness in Asia-Pacific economies, as conveyed by the global rating giant Moody’s and Fitch. Wall Street cheered phase-one optimism on Monday.
Doubts over the US-China trade relations could be attributed from Reuters’ news that says, “Several Chinese officials told the wording of the agreement remained a delicate issue and care was needed to ensure expressions used in the text did not de-escalate tensions.”
As a result, the MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares retraces gains to +1.19% while Japan’s NIKKEI registers nearly half a percent of profits to 24,064. Further, Chinese stocks benefit from an editorial piece carried by the China Securities Journal that says the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is expected to implement two cuts to the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) in 2020.
Stocks in Australia and New Zealand struggle to justify doubts over the US-China trade future and dovish monetary policy meeting minutes by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Further, Indian shares keep the gains after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor suggested, on Monday, that further easing is likely.
Market’s risk tone also got a hit from the news concerning the United Kingdom (UK) that highlights the odds of the hard Brexit. In doing so, the US 10-year treasury yields trim more than two basis points, to 1.865%, from its Monday’s surge.
GBP/USD fades the recovery to 1.3300 ahead of UK employment data
GBP/USD is trading with sizeable losses above 1.3250, having stalled its recovery just ahead of the 1.33 handle. Resurgent Hard Brexit fears weigh following reports of a new Brexit deadline to be set by the UK PM Johnson. Focus on UK jobs, Carney's speech.
EUR/USD stuck in range below 200-day MA
EUR/USD continues to waver in a tight range below the 200-day SMA at 1.1153 so far this Tuesday. Markets are not impressed by the US-China trade truce. Euro bulls need weak US data to force a convincing move above the key average.
Forex Today: Fresh Brexit risks pound GBP, Aussie hit by RBA; UK jobs next of note
Fresh Brexit fears: UK press reported overnight that PM Johnson will set a new deadline to prevent any extension of the Brexit transition period beyond 2020.
Gold stays below 50-DMA despite recent challenges to risk tone
Gold remains under pressure while trading around $1,475 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The Bullion earlier benefited from the US Dollar (USD) weakness but fails to respond to the latest risk-off moves.
USD/JPY: Bearish MACD, pullbacks from 109.70/75 keep sellers hopeful
USD/JPY forms a triangle pattern near the familiar territory. The repeated failures to cross 109.70/75 area and bearish signals from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) increases the odds of the pair’s fresh declines.