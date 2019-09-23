Asian stocks exchange gains with losses amid trade/geopolitical uncertainty, Japanese holiday

- Mixed signals concerning the US-China trade developments, Saudi-Iran geopolitical tension weigh on Asian equities.
- Japanese markets are off for Autumnal Equinox Holiday.
- PMI numbers decorate the economic calendar while trade/political headlines keep traders busy.
With the recently mixed trade headlines concerning the Chinese delegates’ visit to the US, coupled with the risk of war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, Asian equities stay mostly in the negative region. However, Japanese traders’ absence and a lack of major data/event on the economic calendar reduces the market reaction off-late. As a result, the MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan flashes nearly half a percent of loss by the press time of pre-EU markets’ open on Monday.
Chinese policymakers marked an early leave from the US, without visiting the US farms, and triggered raw accusations that both the countries’ diplomats again part ways on trade. Though, week-start headlines from the US and China tried filling up the losses while terming the talks as “constructive”.
On the other hand, Houthi rebels warned Saudi Arabia of another attack which got widespread criticism from global leaders and a warning of war from the Oil-rich nation. News concerning the US-UK trade deal in July 2020 and the US Department of Justice’s accusations on China for the increase in thefts of trade secrets was also taking rounds.
While S&P500 recently cheered upbeat comments from China’s farm official, HANG SENG remains under pressure with 0.80% of loss by the time of writing. Further, Australian’s ASX 200 and New Zealand’s NZX50 turned positive as market speculations rise for another rate from the respective central banks whereas India’s BSE SENSEX welcomes the government’s efforts to boost the economic growth.
Moving on, the US 10-year Treasury yields have started recovering recent losses with the latest print being around 1.72%.
Looking forward, monthly purchasing managers’ index (PMI) numbers from the Eurozone, Germany and the US will be the key to watch while policymakers’ comments from the European Central Bank’s (ECB) conference and trade/political news will also entertain traders.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Mildly bid, but below key hurdle, focus on Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD is mildly bid at press time and may gather upside traction in Europe if the preliminary German and Eurozone Purchasing Managers' Indices beat estimates. A weekly close above 1.1086 is needed to boost bullish prospects.
GBP/USD benefits from UK/US trade optimism amid UK politics
GBP/USD stays above 100-day EMA as the US-UK leaders agree over a trade deal by July 2020. Tories keep lagging behind EU’s expectations while the opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn grabbed the headlines.
USD/JPY: Bulls reasurting themselves amid improved trade sentiment
USD/JPY holds firmer starting out the week, as the optimistic sentiment for trade talks remains on track. However, the further upside remains capped by falling Treasury yields-led broad USD weakness.
Gold stays below 2-week-old resistance-line despite trade/political pessimism
Gold prices fail to portray the recent risk-aversion wave as they remain below near-term resistance-line while taking rounds to $1,513 on early Monday. The geopolitical tension has been the major driving force for markets’ immediate risk sentiment off-late.
US China Trade and the Ever Strengthening Dollar
The US China trade dispute has been the main motif of the global economy for almost two years. The Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the IMF and the World Bank have cited its actual and potential risks numerous times.