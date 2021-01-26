Asian stocks drop as US stimulus jitters sour sentiment amid quiet session

- Asian shares remain on the backfoot amid fears of a delay in the US stimulus, anti-China policies.
- Beijing reported recovery in virus conditions at home, vaccine updates have been positive as well.
- Japan mulls extension to covid emergency, NZ-China ready for upgraded trade deal.
Asian equities remain on the back foot while heading into Tuesday’s European session as market mood sours on increasing odds of further delay in the much-awaited US stimulus.
Also weighing on the sentiment in Asia could be the formal selection of Janet Yellen for the US Treasury Secretary’s post. The reason could be the ex-Fed boss’s earlier comments suggesting dislike for China, the Asian giant.
It should be noted that AstraZeneca and Moderna tried to lift the mood by showing the capacity to tame the covid variants but couldn’t withstand the market’s cautious tone ahead of the FOMC, US Q4 GDP. Additionally, a reduction in China’s coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers also seems to probe the bears. Reuters said, “China reported a fall in new COVID-19 infections as the number of cases in two of the provinces particularly hard hit by the latest coronavirus wave fell to single digits, official data showed on Tuesday. A total of 82 confirmed cases were reported in the mainland on Jan. 25, the National Health Commission said in a statement, down from 124 cases a day earlier.”
News of New Zealand’s (NZ) upgraded trade deal with China and Japan’s likely extension to the virus-led emergencies are extra catalysts that trouble the market players amid a light calendar and off in Australia and India.
Against this backdrop, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drop 1.68% whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 declines 0.93% by press time. Stocks in China are the hardest hit with nearly 2.0% losses whereas those from New Zealand mark around 0.30% intraday losses by the time of the press.
Elsewhere, Indonesia’s virus woes weigh on the IDX Comprising but South Korea’s KOSPI fails to respect upbeat GDP data for Q4 GDP. Moving on, S&P 500 Futures remains heavy, declining 0.40% intraday currently, while the US 10-year Treasury yields probe the early January lows amid the risk-off mood.
Looking forward, global markets are likely to witness a “wait-and-watch” approach for near-term direction unless any surprises from the US Congress propels the sentiment by escalating President Joe Biden’s stimulus.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops below 0.77 as risk-off mood intensifies
AUD/USD holds the lower ground, easing below 0.7700 amid risk-aversion that underpins the safe-haven demand for the US dollar. Uncertainty over the US stimulus, new covid strain growth and US-SIno tensions dent the risk appetite. S&P 500 futures drop 0.60% so far.
GBP/USD breaches 1.3650 amid risk-off, ahead of UK jobs
GBP/USD eases below 1.3650, extending the drop from 1.3680 region. The cable responds to the fresh risk-off mood triggered by resurfacing US-Sino tensions. Focus shifts to the UK's labor market report and US data.
Gold drops back below $1860 as USD gains on risk-aversion
Gold turns south and breaches $1860, as the US dollar gains on intensifying US-Sino tensions over the South China Sea issue. The yellow metal is still stuck in the indecisive price range of $1,847 to $1,868, marked by Monday's Doji candle.
Ripple is South Korea’s most popular cryptocurrency, but XRP price stays pressured
XRP/USD bounces off intraday low of 0.2647, stays below 21-day SMA for fifth day. As per the latest report from Messari, Bitcoin and Ripple are the most popular cryptocurrencies in South Korea.
US Dollar Index: A breach of 90.00 exposes 2021 lows at 89.20
The inability of USD-bulls to push further north of recent tops in the 91.00 region in past sessions prompted sellers to return to the markts and shifted the attention to the potential continuation of the downtrend.