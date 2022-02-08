Asian stocks drift lower as US yields renew two-year high, China equities portray trade fears

- Asia-Pacific shares trade mixed as Sino-American trade tussles battle US-Japan optimism and covid headlines amid quiet session.
- Foreign outflows from Asian equities jumped to seven-month high in January.
- China’s blue-chip index hits 19-month low on fears of US sanctions, New Zealand witnesses harsh vaccine protests.
- Mixed Aussie data shrug off RBA rate hike concerns to favor ASX bulls, Indian markets remain mildly offered.
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region print cautious sentiment during early Tuesday on fresh US-China trade fears, as well as firmer US Treasury yields.
The US 10-year Treasury yields rose around three basis points (bps) to refresh the two-year high near 1.95% whereas the five-year counterpart added four bps to renew the 18-month peak of 1.8050% at the latest.
On the other hand, the Sino-American trade tussles escalate as the US conveyed China’s inability to match Phase 1 commitments. “China's blue-chip index slumped to a 19-month low on Tuesday, with new-energy vehicle stocks leading the losses, as investors fretted over the prospect of the U.S. government adding more Chinese entities to the export control list,” said Reuters in this regard.
Amid these plays, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan drop half a percent while Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.30% intraday by the press time.
Talking about data, Japan’s Overall Household Spending dropped to -0.20% YoY in December versus +0.3% forecast and -1.3% prior. On the same line were Current Account details for December, ¥-370.8B versus market consensus of ¥73.5B and ¥897.3B previous readouts. Though, the Trade Balance - BOP Basis improved to ¥-318.7B from ¥-431.3B during the stated month.
Elsewhere, National Australia Bank’s (NAB) Business Conditions and Business Confidence for January marked mixed figures with the Business Conditions easing to 3 versus a forecast of 4 and 8 previous. On the other hand, the NAB Business Confidence recovered from -12 to 3, versus 0 forecast.
On a different page, escalating vaccine protests in New Zealand test NZX 50 bulls whereas a seven-month high outflow of the foreign equities from Asian stocks challenge the overall market sentiment in the bloc.
It should be noted that the US Dollar Index (DXY) benefits from firmer yields whereas the commodities print losses at the latest.
Moving on, market players await Thursday’s European Commission Economic Forecasts and the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for better understanding. Though, the aforementioned risk catalysts and the US Goods and Services Trade Balance for December, expected $-83B versus $-80.2B, may offer intermediate directives.
Read: US T-bond yields, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains amid cautious optimism
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
