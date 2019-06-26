Asian stocks dip as Fed pushes back on aggressive rate cut views

- Asian equities report losses as Fed tempers rate cut expectations.
- Caution ahead of the G-20 summit could cap upside in stocks, if any.
Asia stocks are on the defensive this Wednesday morning in Asia as the US Federal Reserve (Fed) tempered expectations for aggressive cuts in borrowing costs.
As of writing, Japan’s Nikkei is reporting 0.39% losses and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is shedding 0.11%. Stocks in China, Hong Kong and South Korea are also flashing moderate losses.
The US stocks fell in the overnight trade with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling by 179 points, the biggest one-day loss since May 31.
The equities came under pressure as the Fed’s Bullard said the current economic conditions do not warrant a 50 basis point rate cut in interest rates in July. Further, Chairman Powell said the US central bank is assessing whether current economic conditions call for cut in borrowing costs and further added that the Fed is “insulated from short-term political interests.”
It is worth noting that President Trump recently criticized Powell by calling hum a stubborn child for refusing to cut rates.
The Fed removed the word patience form its forward guidance last week. The markets took it as a sign of the Fed laying groundwork for a cut in interest rates. However, Powell’s latest comments indicate the central bank is still on a wait and watch mode.
The markets may continue to trade flat-to-negative for the rest of the week on account of caution ahead of the G-20 summit in Japan this weekend.
President Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the G-20 meeting.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Snaps four-day winning run, but bull breakout still valid
EUR/USD fell 0.28 percent on Tuesday, engulfing Monday's high and low and ending the four-day winning streak. The currency pair however, defended the former resistance-turned-support of the 200-day MA.
GBP/USD retraces from 5-week high amid fewer fresh catalysts from UK
While renewed fears of no-deal Brexit and less dovish Fed speak dragged the GBP/USD pair back from a month’s high, the Cable trades little changed near 1.2690 during early Wednesday.
USD/JPY: Bulls back in charge, re-takes 107.50
The less dovish rhetoric from a selection of Fed speakers overnight continues to aid the post-FOMC US dollar recovery, prompting the USD/JPY pair to retest the midpoint of the 107 handle despite negative Asian equities.
Gold bulls target $1485/oz
Gold prices rallied in Asia but stalled and started to deteriorate in European markets into consolidation before a sell-off emerged on the back of less dovish than expected rhetoric from Fed speakers on New York.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence: The China syndrome
The index declined to 121.5 in June from April’s revised 131.3. A much more modest drop to 131.2 had been predicted. “The escalation in trade and tariff tensions earlier this month appears to have shaken consumers’ confidence,” wrote Lynn Franco.