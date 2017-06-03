Asian stocks digest NKorean missile launch

Asian stocks digest NKorean missile launchBy Omkar Godbole
Investors pushed Asian indices except Nikkei cautiously higher after North Korea's launch of four ballistic missiles, three of which landed in Japan's 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone.
Scorecard
South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.20% at the open, but since then has recovered losses to trade 0.13% higher on the day. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.3%, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.1%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.20%.
Japan’s Nikkei index dropped 0.45% as heightened geopolitical risk pushed the Dollar-Yen pair down to its 5-DMA support of 113.73.
Chinese concerns
Over the weekend, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang called for liberalizing the exchange rate policy further and trimmed the country's growth target to 6.5%. He also warned of dangers from global pressure for trade controls.
Aussie retail sales miss estimates
The official data released earlier today showed a 0.4% increase in the retail sales in Australia in the month of January. The actual number was in line with the estimates and thus, did little to help the AUD strengthen.