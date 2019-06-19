Asian stocks cheer trade positive sentiment ahead of FOMC

- The US and China signals readiness to talk trade at the G20.
- ECB President signals monetary policy easing, if needed, and turns dove.
- Fed meeting grabs the spotlight for now.
With the US and Chinese media going loud over the communication signaling an end to the trade deadlock, Asian investors welcome the trade positive news ahead of today’s Federal Reserve meeting.
Adding to the market sentiment is expectations of a bit dovish comments from the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell after his European counterpart Mario Draghi turned dove in his speech at yesterday’s ECB Forum in Sintra.
As a result, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan surged 2.7% by the press time whereas Japan’s Nikkei was also marking 1.8% gains.
Wall Street closed in the positive territory with the headline DJI30 scoring more than 350 points, Nasdaq securing 1.4% profits and S&P500 being green by almost 1.0%.
China’s Hang Seng is on its rally towards 2.4% gain while Indian’s BSE Sensex holds 0.8% profits. Further, Australia’s ASX 200 and New Zealand’s NZX 50 also follow Chinese shares and mark more than 1.0% increases despite witnessing early-day disappointment from domestic data.
Risk tone also recovers as the benchmark 10-year US treasury yield rise by nearly 1.5 basis points (bps) to 2.072% by the time of writing.
While the latest dovish appearance of the major global central banks heightened concerns of the Fed’s bearish appearance, surprisingly positive comments from the Fed Chair and/or upward revision to quarterly economic forecast could weigh on equities
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: ECB rate cut bets rise, focus on Fed
EUR/USD will likely trade on the defensive ahead of the Fed, courtesy of rising odds of rate cuts by the European Central Bank (ECB). The ECB President Mario Draghi hinted at more stimulus on Tuesday.
GBP/USD: Modestly flat as markets await UK CPI, politics ahead of the Fed
The Cable traders remain cautious ahead of British CPI, Tory leadership contest and FOMC as the spot trades modestly flat heading into the London open on Wednesday.
USD/JPY slips towards 108.00 on Iraq explosion news
The safe-haven Yen is slowing picking up fresh bids following the reports that a rocket hit a foreign oil company's headquarters in Iraq, Basra, sending the USD/JPY pair lower towards the 108 handle.
Gold: Summer 2016 highs in the 1370s in sight
Gold fell $10 shy of the Jan and April highs overnight that came in at around 1365. A run through there will open the summer 2016 highs in the 1370s ahead of the Sep 2013 highs in the 1435s.
UK inflation preview: A small beat may trigger a short-term GBP/USD selling opportunity
Will the Bank of England get any closer to raising interest rates? The short answer is that Brexit uncertainty paralyzes any policymaking. Nevertheless, the BOE has a higher ...