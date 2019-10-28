Asian stocks cheer risk-recovery over the weekend trade/Brexit news

US-China trade progress, EU’s nearness to Brexit extension favored risk sentiment off-late.

Argentinean politics left to be responded with market focus mainly on the UK Parliament vote.

Asian equity traders cheer weekend news, concerning the trade/Brexit, which triggered broad risk-recovery while heading into the European session on Monday.

The MSCI’s index of Asia Pacific shares ex-Japan gains more than 0.60% by the press time while Japan’s NIKKEI gains around 0.35% by the press time. Markets in Australia and New Zealand seem to await further clues of the US-China trade progress while HANG SENG rises more than 1.0% amid optimism surrounding the trade deal ahead of next month’s key meeting in Chile.

The US 10-year Treasury yields gains more than one basis points to 1.815% while S&P500 Futures clocks in 0.20% profits at the time of writing.

Investors will now focus on how the United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson manages to gain win over the proposal for a snap election on December 12, 2020. Additionally, markets will also observe North America’s reaction to Argentinean politics, comprising the President’s change and a rule to curb US Dollar (USD) purchases from $10,000 to $200 per month.

On the economic front, second-tier activity numbers from the United States (US) and the outgoing European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi’s speech will be the key to watch.