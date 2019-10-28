Asian stocks cheer risk-recovery over the weekend trade/Brexit news

- US-China trade progress, EU’s nearness to Brexit extension favored risk sentiment off-late.
- Argentinean politics left to be responded with market focus mainly on the UK Parliament vote.
Asian equity traders cheer weekend news, concerning the trade/Brexit, which triggered broad risk-recovery while heading into the European session on Monday.
The MSCI’s index of Asia Pacific shares ex-Japan gains more than 0.60% by the press time while Japan’s NIKKEI gains around 0.35% by the press time. Markets in Australia and New Zealand seem to await further clues of the US-China trade progress while HANG SENG rises more than 1.0% amid optimism surrounding the trade deal ahead of next month’s key meeting in Chile.
The US 10-year Treasury yields gains more than one basis points to 1.815% while S&P500 Futures clocks in 0.20% profits at the time of writing.
Investors will now focus on how the United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson manages to gain win over the proposal for a snap election on December 12, 2020. Additionally, markets will also observe North America’s reaction to Argentinean politics, comprising the President’s change and a rule to curb US Dollar (USD) purchases from $10,000 to $200 per month.
On the economic front, second-tier activity numbers from the United States (US) and the outgoing European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi’s speech will be the key to watch.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD snapped three-week winning streak
EUR/USD has snapped the three-week winning streak, which was the longest since January 2018. The pair may find bids in Europe on trade optimism, but Brexit uncertainty and caution of the Fed meeting could cap gains.
GBP/USD sellers catch a breath amid calls of EU granting 3-month Brexit extension
With rising calls of the EU’s readiness to announce a three-month Brexit extension, the GBP/USD pair stops recent downside while taking the bids to 1.2825 at the start of the week’s Asian trading session on Monday.
USD/JPY: Buyers will look for a decisive break of 109.00
With its sustained trading beyond 50% Fibonacci retracement of April-August downpour, USD/JPY again confronts 200-day EMA while taking rounds to 108.75 during early Monday.
Gold: Bulls testing the 1500s resistance
Gold has been on the up of late, however meeting some pretty strong rejection in the 1520s, a barrier much protected by the bears on the way to the grand target. Bears have been testing through the commitments of the bear's influence.
Fed's Mid-Course Correction to be Challenged while ECB Resumes Bond Purchases
The week ahead will help shape the investment climate for the remainder of the year. The highlights include three central bank meetings (Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan, and the Bank of Canada).