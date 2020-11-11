Asian stocks cheer RBNZ’s cheap lending, ignore China’s internet crackdown

- Asia-Pacific shares stay mostly positive, except for China’s big tech companies.
- RBNZ announced additional to LSAP, introduced FLP while keeping rates unchanged.
- Vaccine hopes combat off in the US, light calendar elsewhere.
Asian equities trade in green while heading into Wednesday’s European session. While portraying the mood, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares rises 0.12% whereas stocks from Australia, New Zealand and Japan mark over 1.0% intraday gains each.
The RBNZ’s fresh tool for cheap funding propels NZX 50 to post over 1.30% profits on a day while Australia’s ASX 200 and Japan’s Nikkei 225 follow the suit amid hopes of further stimulus from the US, as recently signaled by the US President-elect Joe Biden. Also favoring the mood was news concerning quarantine-free travel between Singapore and Hong Kong, starting from November 22. Additionally, recovery in the Indonesian Retail Sales and upbeat comments from Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato also favored the market optimists.
On the contrary, China’s Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission suggests further hardships for the financial technology companies and dragged the domestic shares southward. Meanwhile, the dragon nation’s mandatory ‘patriotism” for Hong Kong members of the local legislature joins the record-high US hospitalization to challenge the risk-on sentiment.
Against this backdrop, equities in Indonesia, South Korea and India print mild gains while the US dollar index (DXY) hesitantly marks the second day of losses. The same help gold and oil prices while keeping the US stock futures up 0.17% by press time.
Moving on, a lack of major data/events, coupled with the US holiday, will restrict the market moves unless any surprise news wobbles the risk catalysts.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks indecisive above 1.1800, eyes Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD lacks clear directional bias above 1.1800, sticking to Tuesday's 63-pip range. Renewed signs of German economic slowdown post downside risks to the single currency. ECB's Lagarde is likely to reiterate dovish bias.
GBP/USD gyrates near two-month peak below 1.33 amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD trades above 1.3250, easing from the highest levels since September 04. UK PM Johnson’s IMB defeat in House of Lords adds to the odds of soft Brexit. Market sentiment stays mixed amid US holiday, fewer calls for negative rates.
Gold remains capped below $1891 key barrier
Gold (XAU/USD) trades higher but remains below the critical $1891 resistance. The continued surge in the COVID-19 cases in Europe and the US has revived the calls for additional stimulus, underpinning the sentiment around gold.
Are currency markets shifting to comparative economics?
Vaccine promise upends equity and credit markets over two days. Equities race higher on Monday setting new records. Dollar rises, reversing its risk-on, risk-off trading posture. Treasury yields also accelerated on Tuesday for the highest close since March 18.
WTI extends gains on bigger than expected weekly US oil storage draw
The private inventory survey has shown a bigger tan expected draw and has helped WTI add to recent gains. It is a huge draw of 5.1 mil vs 900k estimates. The price is now taking on the presume resistance around $42bbls.