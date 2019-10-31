Asian stocks cheer global central bankers’ easy money policies

- Asian stocks stay strong as major central banks from the US to Japan praised easy money.
- China’s downbeat activity numbers have a little impact on markets amid overall trade optimism.
- EU data, trade/Brexit headlines will guide markets before the US NFP.
Be it US Fed or BOJ, not to forget HKMA and Central Bank of Brazil, all of them adhered to easy money policies in one way or the other and the same has been pleasing Asian equity buyers while heading into the European session on Thursday.
The United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed), the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and Central Bank of Brazil all of them announced a third straight rate cut while the Bank of Japan (BOJ) held bearish bias intact despite announcing no change in the present monetary policy.
With this, the MSCI’s index of Asia Pacific shares ex-Japan stays near +0.8% level while Japan’s NIKKEI shows +0.36% mark by the press time. Investors show a little concern for China’s downbeat official Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) numbers for October but upbeat statistics from Australia and New Zealand seem dragging the ASX 200 and NZX 50 down by the press time. Further Hong Kong’s HANG SENG is 1.0% in gains while India’s BSE SENSEX registers +0.63% profits by the time of writing.
Market’s risk barometer, the US 10-year treasury yield, seems to struggle around 1.78% amid mixed signals from the US, China and the United Kingdom (UK).
Moving on, the Eurozone growth and inflation numbers will precede income-spending data from the US to push traders towards Friday’s key Nonfarm Payrolls from the US. Though, trade/Brexit headlines will keep the spotlight.
