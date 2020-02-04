Asian stocks benefit from risk reset, consolidation in China markets

MSCI Index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan gains 1.6% from the yearly low, Chinese benchmarks are also positive.

The official efforts to placate investors, the policymakers’ readiness to tame the contagion might have played its role.

The coronavirus death toll keeps increasing, Beijing’s comments could irritate the US.

Shares in Asia register notable recovery while heading into the European open on Tuesday. MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan mark 1.6% gains to 665.00 and Japan’s NIKKEI flash 0.30% profits to 23,035. The underlying reason could be attributed to the pullback in Chinese equities.

Following the Chinese diplomats’ active performance in limiting the market’s crash on Monday, the official statement urging investors to keep calm over coronavirus seems to have eased the risk-off recently. Also supporting the risk reset could be an absence of negatives from the rest of Asia.

While portraying the same, the US 10-year treasury yields rose two basis points to 1.54% whereas S&P Futures also follow the footsteps of Wall Street and register mild gains.

South Korea’s KOSPI benefit from upbeat inflation data and RBA’s no rate change help ASX in writing +0.21% to 6,938 by the press time. Further, markets in India and Hong Kong are close to 1.0% in profits whereas key indices of Indonesia and Malaysia also portray the rise in shares.

Even so, the underlying fears are not out of the woods as the latest statements from China could push the Trump administration towards reminding the nation that it could defy the phase-one deal.