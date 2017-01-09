Asian stocks begin September on a positive note

Asian stocks begin September on a positive noteBy Omkar Godbole
Most Asian stocks are trading higher today, tracking the positive action on the Wall Street triggered by the data showing an increase in personal spending in the US.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.2% in early trading, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added nearly 0.2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.3%. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.4%. South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.2%.
The S&P 500 index climbed 14.06 points, or 0.6% to end the day at 2,471.65, its highest close in three weeks.
The risk-on action could be extended today if the US jobs data beats estimates and the wage price inflation shows signs of life.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.