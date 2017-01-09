Asian stocks begin September on a positive note

Most Asian stocks are trading higher today, tracking the positive action on the Wall Street triggered by the data showing an increase in personal spending in the US.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.2% in early trading, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added nearly 0.2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.3%. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.4%. South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.2%.

The S&P 500 index climbed 14.06 points, or 0.6% to end the day at 2,471.65, its highest close in three weeks.

The risk-on action could be extended today if the US jobs data beats estimates and the wage price inflation shows signs of life.