Asian stocks await fresh catalysts for further moves

- Asian shares remain mixed with MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific Shares (ex-Japan) being mildly positive.
- Downbeat US Retail Sales, trade/Brexit risk weigh on market sentiment.
- EU summit becomes the key event going forward.
While trade/Brexit worries already weigh on the investor sentiment, downbeat prints of the US Retail Sales gave additional reasons to the Asian equity skeptics. As a result, the MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan registers a lack of gains with 0.10% profits by the press time of the pre-Europe opening session on Thursday.
Japan’s NIKKEI stopped after surging to the 10-month high the previous day while Australia’s ASX 200 drops nearly 0.70% as surprise decline in the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dimmed prospects of further rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
New Zealand’s NZX 50 follows the suit with 0.30% loss mainly due to an absence of major catalysts, amid broad risk-off, while HANG SENG gains 0.70% from hopes of further stimulus. Moving on, India’s BSE SENSEX and China’s CSI 100 await fresh trade news as the latest one keeps flashing mixed signals amid a political tussle between the United States (US) and China.
Moving forward, a lack of major data during Asian session could keep the market’s stick to headlines for fresh clues just ahead of the key Retail Sales data from the United Kingdom (UK). It should also be noted that the US second-tier data and Fedspeak, coupled with comments from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Governor, will entertain momentum traders.
Above all, markets will be closely observing any Brexit clues from the two-day-old EU Summit starting from today in order to direct near-term Euro (EUR) and the British Pound (GBP) moves.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside remains capped below 1.1085/90 with eyes on EU summit
Despite benefiting from downbeat US data and shift in ECB policymakers’ bias, the EUR/USD pair stays below key resistance-zone while taking rounds to 1.1077.
GBP/USD consolidates below 5-month tops, focus remains on key EU summit
The GBP/USD pair was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Thursday and consolidated the overnight positive move to five-month tops.
USD/JPY awaits fresh catalysts, likely stemming from Brexit developments
USD/JPY stuck to a narrow 108.60-108.85 range overnight and the pair has shown little sign of budging in Asia today so far. There have been some less than optimistic trade headlines overnight.
Gold: Under pressure in Asia, $1,477 is key support
Gold created an inside bar candle on Wednesday, signaling indecision in the market. A break below the candle's low of $1,477 would put the bears in a commanding position.
US Retail Sales: Reports of their death have been greatly exaggerated
Retail sales unexpectedly fell in September for the first time in seven months and the GDP component control group was flat, eliciting concerns that the manufacturing contraction might be starting to damage the far larger consumer sector.