- Geopolitical tension surrounding Saudi Arabia keeps Asian traders at bay.
- New of initial trade negotiations between the US-China diplomats to start from this week confronts the US arrest of the Chinese official under visa fraud.
- RBA minutes reiterated dovish message but housing data from China/Australia offered intermediate pullbacks.
Asian stocks remain sidelined as risk-off triggered through Saudi Arabian attack extends amid a lack of fresh developments on that front. The risk aversion couldn’t respect the US President Donald Trump’s announcement of reaching an initial trade deal with Japan while also ignoring the fact that Chinese diplomat will travel to the US for initial trade talks during this week. Further, upbeat housing market data from Australia and China could only offer intermediate bounces while failing to counter the overall pessimistic momentum. It should also be noted that Asian traders’ risk aversion ahead of the Fed meeting, on Wednesday, becomes an additional reason for the market’s lack of performance.
Supporting the risk-off could be the dovish monetary policy meeting minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) as well as news of the Chinese official’s arrest in the US on the ground of visa fraud.
With this, the US 10-year treasury yield stretched Monday’s declines forward to 1.830% while MSCI’s index of Asian Pacific shares excluding Japan registers 0.70% loss by the press time. Moving on, China’s HANG SENG prints more than 1.0% loss while Japan’s NIKKEI benefits from the trade news and marks 0.12% gains.
Further, Australia’s ASX 200 and New Zealand’s NZX50 remains mostly positive amid expectations of further monetary easing from the RBA whereas India’s BSE SENSEX loses around 0.6% by the time of writing.
While no major data/event is up for release during the day, except ZEW Economic Survey details for Eurozone and Germany, traders will keep an eye over trade/political headlines for fresh impulse.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive ahead of German data
EUR/USD fell sharply on Monday, neutralizing the immediate bullish outlook. A below-forecast German Zew survey will likely accentuate bearish pressures around the EUR. The bulls need a break above trendline sloping lower from June highs.
GBP/USD stays under pressure ahead of UK Supreme Court hearings
With no positive Brexit developments and the UK Parliament deadlock, GBP/USD extends pullback from 100-DMA ahead of London open. The UK Supreme Court will start three-day hearings on whether PM Johnson’s proroguing the Parliament was illegal.
USD/JPY finds buyers again ahead of 108.00
USD/JPY found buyers once again near 108.05 despite risk-aversion on poor Chinese data, as markets gear up for key central banks' events this week. Uncertainty over the US-Japan trade deal seems to keep the Yen under pressure.
Gold: Trades below $1,500, looks south on bearish crossover
Gold is looking south with the 4-hour chart reporting a bearish crossover. The 4-hour chart shows the 50-period moving average has crossed below the 200-period moving average. That bearish crossover indicates the path of least resistance is to the higher side.
Gasoline and the Gulf
The attack on the Saudi Aramco refinery sent crude prices soaring on Monday and those increases will begin to affect US retail gasoline prices perhaps as soon as the end of this week. But unless fuel prices break higher, they are unlikely to impact the economy in any serious fashion.