Asian Stock Markets: Rise ahead of Fed, ECB and BoJ; China lags despite hopes for more stimulus

- Asian stocks kick off the new week on a positive note, with Japanese markets outperforming.
- Fresh concerns over a debt crunch in China's real estate sector underwhelm domestic markets.
- Traders look to the flash PMI prints for some impetus ahead of the key central bank event risks.
Most Asian stock markets rose slightly on Monday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 turning out to be the best performer and rising nearly 1.5% for the day on the back of strong quarterly earnings by major automotive manufacturers. Broader Japanese shares were also supported by expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will stick to its ultra-dovish stance at the end of a two-day policy meeting later this week on Friday.
Chinese stocks, meanwhile, lagged their peers as concerns over a debt crunch in the real estate sector trigger a fresh wave of selling against the backdrop of worries about slowing economic growth in the country. Furthermore, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell over 1% for the day and is among the worst performers on the first day of a new week. That said, additional stimulus from China should help limit losses.
In fact, China’s top economic planner - the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) - unveiled new measures on Monday that seek to promote, encourage and spur private investment in some infrastructure sectors. The NDRC added that it will strengthen financing support for private projects, though said more specific details on this will be provided later and fails to lift the market sentiment.
Investors also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets and prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of this week's key central bank event risks. The Federal Reserve (Fed) is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision at the end of a two-day meeting on Wednesday and is expected to hike interest rates by 25 bps. Market participants, however, remain sceptic that the Fed will commit to a more dovish policy stance.
Hence, the focus will be on the accompanying policy statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the post-meeting press conference, This will be followed by the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday and the latest policy update by the BoJ on Friday. In the meantime, traders on Monday will take cues from the release of the flash PMI prints - from the Euro Zone, the UK and the US - for some impetus.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays defensive below 0.6750 after mixed Australia PMIs
AUD/USD is off the lows but remains on the back foot below 0.6750 at the start of the blockbuster week on Monday. The Aussie digests mixed Australian S&P Global Preliminary PMI reports while traders remain cautious ahead of this week's Fed decision. US PMIs coming up next.
USD/JPY drops below 141.50 amid cautious mood, Kanda's comments
USD/JPY has come under renewed selling pressure, trading below 141.50 in the mid-Asian trading on Monday. The Japanese Yen benefits from a cautious mood and the country's top FX diplomat Kanda's comments, despite mixed PMI data. US PMIs awaited.
Gold appears ‘buy-the-dips’ trade kicking off a big week
Gold price is nursing losses while defending $1,950 early Monday, pausing last week’s three-day downtrend. The United States Dollar (USD) has entered a phase of upside consolidation amid a cautious market mood and steady US Treasury bond yields, as investors stay on tenterhooks bracing for a big central banks’ week.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Could spot ETF trigger BTC rally to $50,000?
Bitcoin price has been consolidating for nearly a month and shows no signs of a breakout move. While the short-term noise might be easy to predict, the long-term outlook is interesting considering the opportunities surrounding a potential approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF.
The final Fed hike-is it or isn't it
Wednesday's FOMC meeting will headline a somewhat busy economic calendar this week. The Fed is widely expected to undertake an eleventh and final rate increase at the July FOMC meeting. With earnings results so far clearing a low bar hurdle couched by a benign set of macro data points, most paths continue to lead to a US economic soft landing.