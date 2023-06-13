Asian Stock Market: Optimism prevails as China cuts interest rates, Fed hawks retreat ahead of US inflation

- Market sentiment remains mildly positive, upbeat in the Asia-Pacific region.
- PBoC cuts Reverses Repo but fears of China’s slower recovery prods optimists.
- Fed bets suggest no rate hike in June FOMC but US CPI is the key to confirm hawkish halt.
- Aussie, Japan data came in mixed and challenge the risk-on mood amid Sino-American tension.
Equities in the Asia-Pacific region trace their global counterparts on early Tuesday as market players appear mostly positive of witnessing no rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) while also cheering the Chinese rate cut.
That said, MSCI’s Index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan renews a monthly high with around 1.0% intraday gains heading into Tuesday’s European session. On the same line, Japan’s Nikkei 225 also portrays an upbeat sentiment as it rises nearly 2.0% to 33,072.
Elsewhere, Australia’s ASX200 and New Zealand’s NZX50 are both benefiting from the People’s Bank of China’s (PBoC) rate cut and hopes of no rate hike from the Fed while posting mild gains despite mixed data at home. It should be noted that the PBoC cuts the Repo Rate to 1.9% from 2.0% and propels the Chinese equities, as well as the risk-on mood in Asia.
On a broader front, the S&P500 Futures seesaw around 4,345 as it struggles to cross the highest level since April 2022, marked the previous day. That said, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields drop for the second consecutive day to around 3.72% and 4.56% in that order.
Alternatively, fears of China’s slower rebound gain momentum as Bloomberg said, “China’s central bank cut a short-term policy interest rate, easing its monetary stance to help aid the economy’s recovery.”
On the same line are the market’s fears of the US-China tussles as the US expands its ban on imports from Xinjiang. China vows to protect China firms against any US sanctions, per Reuters. Recently, Bloomberg released prepared remarks of US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s scheduled Testimony in front of the House Financial Services Committee as she said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB) serve as important counterweights to non-transparent, unsustainable lending from others, like China.
Above all, receding odds of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish move during Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) weigh on the US Dollar and improve the market’s mood.
That said, the CME’s FedWatch Tool suggests more than a 70% chance of the Fed’s inaction on Wednesday while suggesting nearly 80% odds favoring the 0.25% rate increase in July.
Also read: S&P500 Futures hesitates tracing Wall Street at yearly top, yields drop as markets await US inflation
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats after Fed meeting, stabilizes around 1.0830 Premium
EUR/USD turned south following the Fed monetary policy announcement, but USD gains were limited. The pair fell from one-month highs near 1.0870 and stabilized around 1.0830. Markets continue to digest the Fed meeting as attention turns to the European Central Bank meeting and US data.
GBP/USD posts highest daily close since April 2022
GBP/USD reached a fresh multi-month high near 1.2700 and then pulled back following the FOMC meeting. The Fed provided a modest boost to the US dollar, which trimmed losses. However, the Pound continues to outperform in the market.
Gold steady below $1,950 and at risk of falling further
XAU/USD trades in the $1,940 region, not far from its May monthly low at $1,932. The Fed upwardly revised the terminal rate projection to 5.6% from 5.1% and dismissed rate cuts this year, pushing stocks lower and the US Dollar up.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin
Social media attention has recently turned to ETH, XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.
FOMC press conference comments
Please see the following Fed meeting comments from Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.