Asian Stock Markets: Bulls on adrenaline rush after Ukraine agrees on Putin’s stipulations

- Asian stock markets have carry-forwarded a two-day winning streak on Thursday.
- Carnage in oil prices has underpinned the Asian equities.
- The DXY has slipped near 98.00 amid the improvement in the risk appetite of investors.
Markets in the Asia domain are on an adrenaline rush after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to withdraw its membership appeal for NATO. This will lead to a higher expectation of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. However, the headline of a truce has been digested by the market participants as we have witnessed a firmer bullish move in the trading sessions of Tuesday and Wednesday.
While a strong bullish drive move on Thursday should be tagged to the carnage at the oil prices. US President Joe Biden urged the oil producers to expand their output. After acknowledging the appeal, the OPEC member UAE endorse more pumping to fix the galloping deviation in the demand-supply mechanism.
"We favor production increases and will be encouraging OPEC to consider higher production levels," tweeted by the UAE Embassy in Washington.
The UAE will encourage the cartel players who have spare capacity to explore more oil, which can ease the impact of a ban on the Russian oil supply. This has brought a sell-off in the oil prices, which have tumbled near $106.00, an almost 16% low from its recent highs at $126.51.
Oil prices hold a serious impact on the equities. The rising oil prices affect the cost of manufacturing and transportation activities and eventually the operating margins of the enterprises. Therefore, a serious plunge in the oil prices has sent the Asian equities higher to the rooftop.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is settling around 98.00 on fading safe-haven appeal and uncertainty over the US inflation numbers, which are due on Thursday. While the 10-year US Treasury yields are aiming for 2% amid the rising bets over an aggressive interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the monetary policy meeting next week.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|25405.66
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|25405.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26522.2
|Daily SMA50
|27346.25
|Daily SMA100
|28148.42
|Daily SMA200
|28406.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25449.56
|Previous Daily Low
|24726.31
|Previous Weekly High
|26976.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|25731.14
|Previous Monthly High
|27860.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|25577.04
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25173.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25002.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24938.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24470.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24214.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25661.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25917.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26384.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.1050 on pre-ECB caution, US inflation, Ukraine eyed as well
EUR/USD keeps pullback from one-week high inside a tight range. ECB have a tough time rejecting stagflation fears amid firmer oil prices, no change in monetary policy expected. US CPI for February may provide another reason to back Fed’s 0.5% rate hike in March.
GBP/USD: Mildly offered below 1.3200 amid anxiety over Ukraine-Russia talks ahead of US inflation
GBP/USD picks up bids to consolidate early Asian session losses. Ukraine-Russia headlines join US inflation fears to underpin USD buyers. Fears of steady recruitment, rising inflationary pressure keep GBP bears hopeful. US CPI may renew Fed v/s BOE drama as markets expect heavy price pressure.
Gold juggles around $1,980 ahead of Putin-Zelenskyy peace talks, US CPI
Gold has witnessed a bearish open drive on Thursday, which indicates a carry-forward selling after the risk-on impulse underpinned in the market. The positive undertone is an outcome of a likely ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.
Ripple edges closer to a 20% breakout
XRP price action clearly shows extended periods of consolidation followed by a breakout and continuation of this, indicating a fractal nature. The latest coil-up and breakout structure was seen in early February and the remittance token is likely to repeat a similar outlook.
US February CPI Preview: Will hot inflation force Fed’s hand? Premium
The greenback has been gathering strength since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war despite plunging US Treasury bond yields, suggesting that the currency’s valuation has been driven by risk-aversion rather than the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook.