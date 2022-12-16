Asian Stock Market: Volatility seems solid after hawkish Western central banks’ policy, oil juggles

- Nikkei225 is facing immense heat on gloomy global outlook post interest rate hikes by Western central banks.
- Debt-laden firms in the US economy will have a nightmare in CY2023 as they will face higher interest obligations.
- Oil prices are displaying a lackluster performance in the absence of updates on pipeline shutdown in the US.
Markets in the Asian domain are majorly facing intense volatility following the footprints of S&P500. Global economic projections have weakened further as the European Central Bank (ECB), the Bank of England (BOE), and the Swiss National Bank (SNB) have traced the size of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed). All European central banks have hiked their interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) in their last monetary policy of CY2022 to tame galloping inflation except the SNB where inflation is just above 2%.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 plummeted 1.77%, ChinaA50 added 0.20%, Hang Seng added 0.10%, and Nifty50 remained flat.
Asian equities have turned cautious after a poor show by S&P500 on Thursday. The 500-stock basket of the United States dived significantly as higher interest rate peak projection by the Fed has strengthened recession fears. Debt-laden firms in the US economy will have a nightmare in CY2023 as they will face higher interest obligations.
Japanese equities have failed to deliver a recovery despite the upbeat preliminary Jibun Bank PMI data. The Manufacturing PMI has improved to 48.8 vs. the projections of 48.0 but remained lower than the former release of 49.0. And, the Services PMI has escalated to 51.7 against 51.1 as expected and the former release of 50.3.
On the oil front, oil prices have turned sideways in a tad wider range after a stellar recovery from an 11-month low marginally above $70.00. A sideways auction profile in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures is expected to continue its upside journey amid an absence of updates on a major pipeline shutdown from Canada to the United States.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|27682.94
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|27682.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|28002.94
|Daily SMA50
|27610.14
|Daily SMA100
|27710.55
|Daily SMA200
|27304.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28027.82
|Previous Daily Low
|27637.14
|Previous Weekly High
|28012.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|27546.43
|Previous Monthly High
|28439.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|27170.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27786.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27878.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27537.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27391.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|27146.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27928.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28173.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28318.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
