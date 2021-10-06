Asian Stock Market: US debt filibuster, RBNZ rate-hike and China chatters weigh on sentiment

- Asia-Pacific markets remain grim as anxiety over US debt ceiling extension, stimulus hinges.
- US-China ready to abide by the Taiwan agreement, Taipei marks worst military tension with Beijing in four decades.
- RBNZ announced rate hike, USTR eyes taking public polls on China import exclusion.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific region hold lower grounds, extending the previous bearish bias, even as China cheers week-long holidays. The reason could be linked to the indecision over the US stimulus and the debt limit extension, not to forget the Sino-American tension.
US President Biden stays determine the tackle the key budget and relief package issues before the October 18 deadline despite the GOP rejection. However, Republicans are up for rejecting the motion during the Senate voting on Wednesday.
President Biden’s phone call with his Chinese counterpart and readiness to respect the Taiwan agreement can’t soother pains of Taipei as their Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said, “Military tensions with China are at their worst in more than 40 years,” per Reuters
Amid these plays, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drops 0.30% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 marks around 1.5% intraday loss heading into Wednesday’s European session.
That said, the news of the US Trade Representative’s (USTR) investigation over the exclusion of China imports joins the absence of risk-negative headlines from the Chinese reality sector to battle the bears.
It’s worth noting that shares in Australia bears the burden of the risk-off mood with a 0.60% daily loss but New Zealand’s NZX 50 can’t justify the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) rate hike as it drops a meager 0.40% on a day at the latest.
Further, Hong Kong Leader Carrie Liam’s push for solving the housing crisis at home weigh Hang Seng, down 1.0% by the press time whereas South Korea’s KOSPI joins the flow with mild losses.
On the contrary, Indonesia’s IDX Composite bucks the downtrend with a whopping 2.0% upside while India’s BSE Sensex also prints mild gains amid domestic positives.
Looking forward, investors will pay close attention to the risk catalysts and the US ADP Employment Change for September for fresh impulse ahead of Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), not to forget China’s return after a long break.
Read: US ADP Employment Change September Preview: Yes, its all about the Fed
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to yearly low under 1.1600, EU/US data, debt ceiling in focus
EUR/USD stays depressed around 1.1590, extending Tuesday’s losses heading into the European session on Wednesday. The major currency pair takes clues from the firmer US dollar to direct bears towards the yearly low marked the last week.
GBP/USD eases below 1.3650 ahead of key US data
GBP/USD is closing in on 1.3600, stalling its four-day recovery momentum amid risk-off mood. The US dollar is benefiting from dour mood and the advance in the Treasury yields, as surging energy costs and US debt ceiling woes continue to weigh on the investor sentiment. Renewed Brexit concerns also add to the downside in the cable.
Gold: Why looks vulnerable below $1750? US ADP in focus
Gold price keeps the red, as Treasury yields drive the US dollar higher ahead of ADP. Surging energy cost, Fed’s tapering calls and China worries weigh on risk appetite. Gold price needs acceptance below $1748 to seek additional downside.
Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu price can rally another 100% if it can overcome this barrier
Shiba Inu price has been highly giving to its holders as it nearly tripled in value over the past week. While this run-up might be eye-popping, SHIB can embark on another 100% upswing if it can breach a significant barrier.
US ADP Employment Change Preview: Yes, its all about the Fed
The Federal Reserve has promised a bond taper before the end of the year. There are two FOMC meetings left in 2021, November 3 and December 15. A strong September payroll report, after August’s disappointment, would help cement that announcement for November.