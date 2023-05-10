Asian Stock Market: Uncertainty persist as investors await US Inflation, oil corrects to near $73.00

Share:

Asian markets are demonstrating negative market sentiment as US Inflation has come into the picture.

US President Joe Biden wants approval of the debt ceiling raise without compromising spending initiatives.

Oil prices have witnessed some correction as investors are awaiting the oil inventory data for the week ending May 05.

Markets in the Asian domain are showing sheer volatility as investors are anxious ahead of the release of the United States inflation data. The bigger picture for the global market is the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data as US debt ceiling negotiations have adjourned till Friday. Negotiations among White House officials and Republican leaders remained heated as the former wants approval of a debt ceiling raise without compromising spending initiatives while Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy already made clear that he won’t approve debt ceiling raise without cutting President’s spending initiative to safeguard escalating budget deficit.

At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 dropped 0.50%, Shanghai plunged 1.40%, Hang Seng battered 0.64%, and Nifty50 slipped 0.18%.

As US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for April was extremely solid, investors are worried that a rebound in US inflation would renew fears of more interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve (Fed). As per the estimates, monthly headline and core CPI are seen rising at a pace of 0.4% higher than the pace recorded in March. However, the Fed would be in more difficulty as tight credit conditions and consistently declining manufacturing activities are already putting pressure on the US economy.

Meanwhile, Chinese stocks have dropped significantly ahead of Thursday’s inflation data. Monthly inflation is seen as stagnant against March’s deceleration of 0.3%. Annual inflation is expected to accelerate by 0.3% at a slower pace vs. the prior release of 0.7%. It is worth noting that the Chinese economy has been facing deflation due to bleak domestic demand.

Japanese equities are expected to show a power-pack action ahead of the release of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Summary of Opinions. The BoJ Summary of Opinions will provide a detailed explanation behind keeping the monetary policy ultra-dovish in April.

On the oil front, oil prices have witnessed some correction after failing to extend recovery above $74.00 as investors are awaiting the oil inventory data for the week ending May 05 to be released by US Energy Information Administration (EIA).