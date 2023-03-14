Asian Stock Market: Turmoil continues as SVB collapse-impact not faded yet, oil drops to $74.00

- Asian stocks have continued turmoil as the impact of the SVB collapse would take time in healing.
- An upbeat Chinese Retail Sales data might propel hopes of economic recovery after the rollback of lockdown curbs.
- Soaring fears of a recession in the US economy has pushed oil price lower to $74.00.
Markets in the Asian domain have continued their downside momentum as investors are dumping equities after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVG). Investors have drastically cut their exposure to banks and financial lenders in hopes that the delinquency costs could fuel further.
Higher rates from global central banks have accelerated interest obligations and a failure on them has resulted in a pile-up of Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). Bloomberg reported that the combined market capitalization of the Morgan Stanley Composite Index (MSCI) World Financials Index and MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) Financials Index has dropped about $465 billion in three days.
S&P500 futures have attempted a recovery in the Asian session after a subdued Monday, however, the 500-US stocks basket futures are failing to fuel optimism in the Asian indices.
At the press time, Nikkie225 nosedives 2.16%, ChinaA50 tumbles 0.76%, Hang Seng plunges 1.86%, while Nifty50 remains flat.
Japanese stocks have been witnessing a sheer sell-off after ex-Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda maintained a dovish policy amid an absence of recovery in the overall demand and the wages distributed. The street is expecting that novel BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda would provide a roadmap of an exit from the Yield Curve Control (YCC) and the ultra-loose monetary policy, however, the process would be gradual as anticipated.
Chinese equities are likely to dance to the tunes of Wednesday’s Retail Sales (Feb) data. The economic data is expected to expand by 3.5% against a contraction of 1.8% displayed prior. An upbeat Retail Sales data might propel hopes of economic recovery in the Chinese economy after the rollback of lockdown curbs.
Global stocks will remain on tenterhooks ahead of the release of the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which is expected to increase at a reduced pace on a monthly basis.
The oil price has dropped to near $74.00 on hopes that the US economy will face a recession as higher rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed) are resulting in a dismal outlook.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|27421.23
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|27421.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27699.41
|Daily SMA50
|27226.32
|Daily SMA100
|27359.21
|Daily SMA200
|27353.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27921.99
|Previous Daily Low
|27229.61
|Previous Weekly High
|28630.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|27748.31
|Previous Monthly High
|27812.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|26985.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27494.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27657.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27126.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26831.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26434.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27818.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28216.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28511.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD slides to near 0.6650 as focus shifts to US inflation
AUD/USD consolidates the biggest daily gains in nine weeks near 0.6650 amid sluggish markets. Traders take a breather following the SVB-infused volatility; US dollar licks its wounds ahead of US CPI. Downbeat Aussie NAB data, China fears also allowed Aussie bulls the much-needed break.
USD/JPY tracks corrective bounce in yields to aim for 134.00 ahead of US inflation data
USD/JPY clings to mild gains around 133.70 as it snaps a three-day downtrend with a bounce off the one-month low marked the previous day. The Yen pair cheers the market’s consolidation of the moves induced by the US actions to tame fears emanating from the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and the Signature Bank.
Gold drifts lower after making a fresh high at $1,915 for March, with eyes on yields
XAU/USD took a breather after three days of successive rallies. Gold price is slightly down on the day after hitting a fresh monthly high around the $1,915 mark, amidst falling US Treasury bond yields.
Is Bitcoin's safe haven narrative back as US banks start to go belly-up?
The shutdown of Silicon Valley Bank became one of the biggest bank failures in the history of the United States. But the impact of this event was not limited to just the financial sector as the crypto market took a hit as well.
US rate hikes in jeopardy?
Over the past few days, we have seen the second and third largest bank failures in US history. A question remains whether we have seen the last of these failures and what other ripple effects could occur. In the currency markets, the dollar index dropped below 104, reaching a three-week low for the third consecutive session.