Asian stock market: Trims early-day gains, focus on US data/stimulus

- Asian stocks remain mixed as pandemic fears coexist the recovery in oil prices.
- Hong Kong intervened for the third day, China's growth likely to be disappointing.
- Trump warns Iran while pushing further for economic restart.
- US Jobless Claims, PMIs decorate the economic calendar, House votes on $484 billion aid package.
Shares on Asia-Pacific bourses trim the early-day gains, while some marking losses, during the pre-Europe session on Thursday. The catalysts aren’t new to the world amid a light economic calendar. Though, US President Donald Trump’s warning to Iran, as well as extension of the previous short-covering, might have offered a second-day recovery in the oil prices. Bloomberg cites Hong Kong authorities intervened for the third day, with the total selling of $1 billion, whereas Reuters anticipate the downbeat performance of China despite the latest re-open.
That said, MSCI’s Asia-Pacific gauge, ex-Japan, registers 0.45% gains while Japan’s NIKKEI slips from the early-day high of 13,390 to 13,370, up 1.14%, by the press time. Further, Hong Kong’s HANG SENG follows the footsteps of Japan’s NIKKEI while stepping back from 24,095 to 24,000 whereas Chinese equities linger below 0.50%.
South Korea’s KOSPI and Indonesia’s IDX Composite are gaining over 1.0% amid calls of further stimulus while Australia’s ASX 200 fails to justify upbeat prints of preliminary Aussie trade figures for March.
It should also be noted that Indian equities are close to 1.0% gains while the US stock futures are mildly in gains after the initial drop during early-Asia. Additionally, the US 10-year Treasury yields fail to hold onto the previous day’s recovery gains while declining back to 0.61%.
Looking forward, a busy economic docket in the US will join the House voting on the $484 billion bipartisan bill that will help small businesses to counter the pandemic. Meanwhile, virus updates shouldn’t be ignored while keeping eyes on the US catalysts if one has to be on the positive side.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.08 amid devastating PMIs
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.08 after the French Services PMI plunged to a record low of 10.4. and Germany's to 15.9, considerably below expectations. Tensions are mounting ahead of the EU Summit and top-tier US data.
GBP/USD consolidates gains ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2350, holding onto its gains. The UK may have reached the peak of the coronavirus outbreak yet lockdowns are set to continue. Preliminary PMIs are eyed.
Forex Today: Oil pumped up, critical EU Summit and packed calendar promise high volatility
After an upbeat Wednesday, tensions are mounting as a busy Thursday awaits traders. The European Commission has floated a €2 trillion plan to revive the economy in the wake of the coronavirus crisis as officials in Brussels are trying to find a compromise between different approaches.
WTI: Probes 100-HMA above $15.00 during the recent recovery
While extending its recovery moves from $13.60, WTI future fur June rises to $15.10, up 5.5% on a day, with an intraday high of $15.55, ahead of the European session on Thursday. Buyers observe normal RSI conditions to probe 100-HMA.
Gold: Horizontal line near $1,719/20 guards immediate upside
Gold prices extend recovery gains but stay below near-term key resistance. MACD teases bulls, increases the odds for $1,739 recall. $1,704 acts as immediate key support confluence.