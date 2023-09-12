Asian Stock Market: Trades sideways amid the mixed sentiment ahead of the US CPI

Asian stock markets trade sideways on Tuesday amid the mixed sentiment. The US Dollar (USD) consolidates its recent losses and hovers around 104.55 ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data due on Wednesday. At press time, China’s Shanghai is up 0.10% to 3,145, the Shenzhen Component Index surges 0.29% to 10,411, Hong Kong’s Hang Sang is up 0.08% to 18,110, South Korea’s Kospi declines 0.50% and Japan’s Nikkei climbs 0.61%. China's consumer prices returned to positive territory in August, suggesting that deflationary pressures are easing as the economy shows signs of stability. The Chinese Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August came in at 0.1% YoY versus a 0.3% drop in the previous reading, below the market consensus of a 0.2% rise. While, the monthly figure came in at 0.3%, as expected. Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday that he expects the Bank of Japan to conduct appropriate monetary policy and collaborate with the government to attain the inflation target while taking the economy, prices, and financial conditions into consideration. On Monday, the benchmark 10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yield hit the highest level since January 2014 on expectations that the BOJ will abandon its negative rate policy following Ueda's remarks. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda stated in an interview on Monday that the central bank would have sufficient evidence by the end of the year to evaluate whether interest rates should stay negative. Market players will keep an eye on the release of the US Consumer Price Index for August on Wednesday and Retail Sales on Thursday. The US CPI figure is expected to rise by 0.5%, while the core monthly figure is expected to remain at 0.2% These figures could offer hints about the peak interest rate by the Federal Reserve (Fed) for the rest of the year. Additionally, the Chinese Retail Sales and Industrial Production data due on Friday might trigger volatility in the market.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.