Asian Stock Market: Trades mostly green on cautious optimism, WTI soars

- Asian stocks track Wall Street previous week’s action and opened on a higher note.
- Risk seniment improves on contained China’s group Evergrande default risk, oil jumped to three-year highs fuels inflation concerns.
- China warns of accelerating military efforts in response to the US-Australia submarine deal.
Asian shares took a cautious start on Monday following Wall Street higher price action on Friday. Investors remain cautious as oil prices skyrocketed near to their three-year highs fueling the inflation fears and aggravating the recent hawkish tone by major central banks.
Crude oil prices soared on supply-chain disruptions that forced energy companies to pull large amounts of crude out of stockpiles coupled with shortage of natural gas in Europe that pushed costs up across the old continent.
WTI is trading near $75.00 with 1.23% gains on Monday.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5% on Monday followed by three consecutive weeks of losses.
The Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.16%, down for the second straight session, after the debt-ridden China Evergrande missed interest payment deadline without any notification. The risk appetite was also hurted after the PBoC banned cryptocurrencies on Friday, calling all digital currencies doubtful.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.21% on the improved local COVID-19 situation.The state of emergency is set to end at the end of the month. The ASX 200 rose 0.57% on Monday after losing 0.8% in the previous week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
