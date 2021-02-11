Asian Stock Market: Trades mixed as off in China, Japan tames risks from Biden-Xi call

- Asian shares pause the previous rally as trade/political challenges renew.
- Biden keeps old terms with China, Beijing warns America not to meddle in issues over Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong.
- Aussie data came in positive, Treasury Secretary praised economic recovery but off in China, Japan weighs on sentiment.
Asian equities are in stasis as off in China and Japan tames challenges to risks emanating from Biden-Xi call during early Thursday. Even so, the progress of the US stimulus talks and Fed Chair Powell’s readiness to act keeps the market mildly positive. Against this backdrop, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rises 0.12% near the record top marked the previous day by press time.
Australia’s ASX 200 fails to portray the impact of the upbeat Consumer Inflation Expectations and welcome comments from Treasury Secretary Kennedy as US-China tussle test sentiment.
It should also be noted that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell struck a downbeat tone during his latest appearance that highlighted concerns for US employment. The central banker showed readiness to act if needed, as always.
Amid these plays, New Zealand’s NZX 50 turned out to be the biggest loser of the region with around 1.0% downside whereas South Korea’s KOSPI and Indonesia’s IDX Composite print mild gains by press time.
Further, India’s BSE Sensex also gains 0.30% amid confusion over mild gains of S&P Futures despite negative headlines from the US.
Looking forward, the US weekly Jobless Claims and updates over the covid stimulus will be closely observed as market bulls seem tiring.
Read: Read: US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: The trend's the thing
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD attempts recovery towards 0.7750 after Biden-Xi phone call
AUD/USD bounces back towards 0.7750 after the Biden-Xi phone call lifts the market mood. The aussie also takes cues from the upbeat comments on the economy from Australia's Treasury Secretary. The S&P 500 futures have erased losses to regain 3,900.
Gold sellers flirt with 200-HMA amid downbeat Sino-American headlines
Gold remains depressed around $1,837, down 0.30% intraday. The yellow metal recently refreshed the day’s low to $1,834.10 following the news concerning talks between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
DOGE fever spreads to China as it prepares for a 22% downswing
Dogecoin has been the most significant contributor to the crypto-related chatter on various social media channels. The ‘Meme Coin’ rallied again, surpassing the previous record high, and achieved a new all-time high of $0.089.
GBP/USD: Bulls seem tiring above 1.3800, weekly support line in focus
GBP/USD eases from the highest levels since April 2018 marked the previous day. The cable sellers take advantage of bearish MACD and ease of marking a correction while targeting an upward sloping trend line from February 04.
US Dollar Index rebound eyes weekly resistance below 91.00
US dollar index (DXY) wavers around mid-90.00s during Thursday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge dropped to the lowest since January 27 before bouncing off 90.25 the previous day.