Asian stock market: Trades mixed amid cautious optimism, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 print mild losses

- Shares in Asia-Pacific struggle for firm direction as hopes of further stimulus confront coronavirus woes.
- Sino-American tussle, a light calendar adds to traders’ worries.
- BOK announces SPV details, China plans further investment and virus numbers from Tokyo refresh record high.
Asian equities alternate gains with losses during a dull session ahead of the European morning on Friday. While hopes of further stimulus allow some at the floor to recover the previous day’s losses, fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and China’s tussle with the West challenge the market sentiment.
As a result, the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, register 0.60% gains, following almost 2.0% losses of Thursday, whereas Japan’s Nikkei drops 0.40% to 22,695 by the press time. Further, Australia’s ASX 200 remains almost flat around 6010. Though, New Zealand’s NZX 50 bucks the trend with 0.70% gains Business NZ PMI data for the nation jumped from 35.6 forecast to 56.3.
South Korea’s KOSPI rises 0.67% to 2,198 as Bank of Korea (BOK) set up 8 trillion won as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) fund. Moving on, Indian equities also cheer the hopes of recovery and further government measures to combat the pandemic while stocks in China fail to portray any clear direction even if a government official defied Thursday’s fall as a signal of further weakness in blue-chip shares.
The recent headlines suggest that Tokyo’s pandemic numbers rose 293 from the previous record of 284. Elsewhere, Wall Street Journal cites increasing odds of the Trump administration’s further pressure on China while Politico suggests that US President Donald Trump is seeking payroll tax cut in the next relief bill.
Amid these plays, US 10-year Treasury yields seesaw around 0.613% while S&P 500 Futures gain 0.22% to 3,201 as we write.
Considering the lack of major data/events, global markets may witness a peaceful day with fewer moves ahead of the US session that could follow Michigan Consumer Sentiment data for fresh impulse.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.14 amid critical EU Summit, weak US data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1430 ahead of the critical EU Summit discussing the recovery fund. US UoM Consumer Confidence missed with 73.2 in July. COVID-19 statistics are eyed.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.25 as Johnson warns of new coronavirus waves
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.25, pressured after BOE Governor Bailey reiterated the bank's commitment to low rates. PM Johnson announced further steps to open the economy but warned of new COVID-19 waves.
Stellar shines, ETH/BTC bracing for a fall
Mass industry adoption of blockchain technology continues to Increase. The crypto market enters a sideways/downward cycle and is likely to begin August at discount prices. ETH/BTC could fall more than 5% in the next month.
Gold hits fresh session tops, inching back closer to $1810 level
Gold continued gaining traction through the mid-European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1806-07 region. Bulls seemed rather unaffected by a positive mood around the global equity markets.
WTI looks for a firm direction around $41 after snapping two-day winning streak
WTI fades upside momentum from $40.69 but remains positive for the third day in the week. The black gold reversed from the highest in three weeks the previous day. Though, sellers seem unconvinced amid a lack of major catalysts.