Asian Stock Market: Trades mix as China dives ahead of PBOC, DXY slips, oil aims $100.00

- Asian indices are trading mixed as Chinese equities have tumbled ahead of PBOC rate decision.
- The DXY has failed to extend its recovery and may slip further on lower consensus for S&P PMI data.
- Oil prices are eying an establishment above $100.00 on renewed supply worries.
Markets in the Asian domain are displaying mixed auctions as Chinese indices have tumbled. Rising cases of Covid-19 in China have spurted the odds of lockdown. There is no denying the fact that the Chinese administration will resort to a zero Covid-19 policy to contain its spread. The resurgence of Covid-19 is recurring quickly and the economy is finding it hard to face the headwinds.
Apart from that, investors are awaiting the release of the interest rate decision by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), which is due on Wednesday. A dovish stance is expected from PBOC policymakers as the central bank is committed to spurring economic activities in the economy.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 added 0.73%, Nifty50 gained 0.23% while Hang Seng surrendered 0.80%, and China A50 tumbled more than 1%.
The US dollar index (DXY) has witnessed a steep fall after failing to extend its pullback above 107.50 in the late Tokyo session. The DXY is expected to extend its losses after violating Monday’s low at 106.92. A slippage in expectations for a 100 basis point (bps) rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) has sent the DXY into a negative trajectory. Going forward, the focus will remain on the S&P Purchase Managers Index (PMI) data, which is expected to display a weak performance.
On the oil front, oil prices are hovering around $100.00 and are focusing to recapture the same as supply worries have accelerated. The OPEC has not promised more oil supply in the visit of US President Joe Biden to Saudi Arabia. It looks like OPEC is less interested in escalating the total supply as the oil cartel is enjoying premium prices.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|26955.15
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|26955.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26578.59
|Daily SMA50
|26749.78
|Daily SMA100
|26792.64
|Daily SMA200
|27578.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27256.54
|Previous Daily Low
|26911.56
|Previous Weekly High
|27011.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|26252.21
|Previous Monthly High
|28398.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|25595.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27043.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27124.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26825.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26696.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26480.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27170.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27386.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27515.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds higher ground above 1.1950 despite mixed UK data
GBP/USD is extending gains above 1.1950, as GBP bulls shrug off the mixed UK employment data. The US dollar recovery fizzles out amid a cautious mood. The UK political drama will be eyed, in absence of top-tier US economic data.
EURUSD Price remains depressed below 1.0150 amid damp mood
EURUSD is trading pressured as the US dollar looks to extend its recovery. Risk sentiment remains in a weaker spot so far this Tuesday amid growth worries. ECB decision, Russia’s Nord Stream 1 restart hold the key for the euro.
Gold setting stage for a sharp rebound before the next downswing?
Gold price eyes a corrective bounce even as the US dollar regains footing. Recession fears keep looming despite easing aggressive Fed rate hike bets. XAUUSD bull-bear tug-of-war suggests a big move in the offing.
What’s next for LUNA price after a 50% rally?
LUNA price has run its course after a fractal formation. The upswing that emerged caused the altcoin to revisit July 10 highs. Investors can expect a small pullback before a new rally.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!