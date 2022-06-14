- Equities in Asia-Pacific fail to track US stock futures as talks over Fed’s 0.75 rate-lift grow stronger.
- S&P 500 confirmed bear market with a 20% fall from recent record high.
- ASX 200 leads regional bears as hawkish hopes from RBA exert additional downside pressure on the Aussie shares.
- China’s covid conditions remain grim as Beijing reports the highest cases in three weeks.
Market sentiment remains grim in the Asia-Pacific zone following a bear market signal from Wall Street. The risk-aversion wave takes clues from increasing chatters surrounding the Fed’s 75 basis points (bps) rate hike, as well as the coronavirus woes emanating from China. In doing so, the investors ignore mildly bid S&P 500 Futures.
That said, the MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan drops 1.04% whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 declines around 2.0% to refresh a monthly low near 26,350.
It should be noted that Australia’s ASX 200 leads the bearish impulsive with around 5.0% fall as downbeat sentiment figures at home joins escalating chatters surrounding the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) aggressive rate hikes than what’s fears. It’s worth noting that the National Australia Bank’s (NAB) Business Conditions and Business Confidence gauges eased in May to 16 and 6 respectively versus the previous readouts of 20 and 10 in that order. Additionally, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) mentioned that the RBA interest rate hiking cycle has started and is now expected to be more aggressive than earlier anticipated.
Elsewhere, Beijing covid cases hit a three-week high, per Bloomberg, which in turn propels the virus woes and the resulted economic fears that recently weighed on the risk barometer AUD/USD pair. “The city recorded 74 infections for Monday, the most since May 22, when Beijing saw a record number of cases for the current outbreak,” said Bloomberg.
With this, stocks in New Zealand drop nearly 4.0% while those from China and Hong Kong remain pressured with close to a 2.0% daily loss.
Further, equities in South Korea refrain from respecting the Bank of Korea’s (BOK) concerns for softer prices and inflation fears at home. As a result, the KOSPI drops 1.22% by the press time.
Additionally, stocks in Indonesia and India fail to buck the bearish trend even as the S&P 500 Futures rise 0.30% around the yearly low, mainly due to the retreat in the US Treasury yields ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
Looking forward, the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for April, expected at 10.9% YoY versus 11.0% prior, could entertain traders ahead of the Fed meeting. Also important will be the Retail Sales data from the US and China.
Also read: S&P 500 Futures, US Treasury yields portray market’s consolidation ahead of Fed
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recaptures 0.6950 as US dollar rally pauses
AUD/USD is trading above 0.6950, extending its recovery from monthly lows, as the US dollar pauses its sell-off despite a cautious market mood. The aussie finds comfort from a 0.65% gain in the S&P 500 futures. Focus on US PPI data.
EUR/USD finds buyers near 1.0400, downside still favored ahead of Fed
EUR/USD is bouncing back above 1.0400 amid a minor correction in the US dollar. The Fed is now expected to deliver a 75 bps rate hike o fix the inflation mess. The tepid market tone combined with the pre-Fed anxiety could keep the further upside elusive.
Gold bears keep sight on $1,807 ahead of Fed
Gold Price is seeing a dead cat bounce above $1,800, having hit the lowest level in four months earlier this Tuesday. US dollar, yields to keep the upper hand, as XAU bulls remain under threat.
Bitcoin price plummets to $20,800
Bitcoin price has dipped below its 200-week moving average at $22,500 to hit a low of $20,800. The next crucial support levels to pay attention to are the 2017 all-time high at nearly $20,000, the Tom DeMark setup trendline at $17,600, the 2019 peak at nearly $14,000, and the psychological $10,000 level.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!