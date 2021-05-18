Asian Stock Market: Tracks S&P 500 Futures to north amid light feeds

- Asia-Pacific shares stays on the front foot as vaccine optimism joins mixed signals from Australia, China and Japan.
- Taiwan up over 3.0% but China bulls hesitate amid a light calendar.
Asian equities part ways from Wall Street while posting mild gains during early Tuesday. In doing so, traders cheer the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine optimism and hints of further easing from Australia and Japan to battle downbeat comments from China, also portray the risk-on mood.
RBA meeting minutes confirm no rate hike until 2024 while expecting upbeat inflation and economic recovery going forward. Policymakers also rejected yield curve control while showing readiness to alter the bond purchase program if needed. Against this backdrop, Australia’s ASX 200 rises 0.70% on a day by the press time.
Stocks in Taiwan benefit from talks about the US readiness to offer American authorized covid vaccine to the needy nations, China’s support to vaccine patent waiver and headlines from Moderna and Pfizer suggesting a capacity to tame Indian variant of the COVID-19).
Alternatively, China bears the burden of technology shares’ weakness as well as tussles with Australia and Taiwan whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumps 2.70% intraday even as Japan's Q1 GDP dropped below forecast.
Amid these plays, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rises 1.40% while S&P 500 Futures print 0.30% intraday run-up heading into Tuesday’s European session.
Read: S&P 500 Futures part ways from Wall Street's mild losses on mixed clues
It’s worth mentioning that the US dollar index stays pressured, which in turn helps gold to attack late January tops.
Moving on, vaccine headlines and chatters surrounding the Fed’s next move, amid reflation fears, could offer fresh impulse to markets ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC minutes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
