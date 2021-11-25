Asian Stock Market: Tracks mildly bid US stock futures on a sluggish day

- Asia-Pacific shares remain mostly steady, grind higher of late.
- US Yields retreat despite hawkish Fed Minutes, strong inflation data.
- Japan services PPI jump to 20-year high, China urges local governments to spend more.
- BOK announces 0.25% rate hike, Kaisa seeks to extend maturity on $400 million bonds.
Asian equities remain lackluster during the early hours of the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday. Even so, mildly bid S&P 500 Futures and downbeat yields favor the buyers amid mixed catalysts.
Japan’s Corporate Services Price Index for October rose past 0.9 prior level but eased below 1.2% forecast to arrive at 1.0, the highest levels since 2001. The same joins chatters over Japan’s extra budget worth $312 billion to propel Japan’s Nikkei 225, up 0.75% by the press time. Even so, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan remains indecisive with 0.06% intraday gains.
China’s push to local government for more spending, to battle the growth slowdown, joins the filling from a struggling Beijing-based firm Kaisa to favor the buyers. “Kaisa said it would exchange its 6.5% offshore bonds due Dec. 7 for new notes due June 6, 2023, at the same interest rate if at least 95% of holders accept,” per Reuters. These catalysts helped stocks in Australia, New Zealand and China to print mild gains amid a lack of major data/events.
Further, South Korea followed New Zealand in a rush to rate hike, as the Bank of Korea increased benchmark rates by 0.25% but couldn’t much fuel the national equity index named KOSPI. Elsewhere, Indonesia’s IDX Composite tracks gains in China and Pacific markets while India fails to cheer upbeat comments from global rating giant Moody’s.
On Thursday, the US stocks benefited from the 10-year bond coupon’s U-turn from a monthly peak to mark the first negative day in three. In doing so the yields ignore the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes that said, “Some participants said faster taper could be warranted.”
Additionally, portraying the inflation pressured, challenging equity bulls, was a 30-year high print of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. The US Personal Consumption Expenditures - Price Index that jumped to 5.0% YoY in October, surpassing 4.6% expected figures and 4.4% prior.
However, the recently sluggish US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data seem to have favored the bond buyers. The stated inflation gauge reversed the previous day’s bounce off a three-week low on Wednesday to print a 2.61% level.
Read: Yields ignore hawkish Fed minutes as US inflation expectations contradict PCE data
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1200 after German data, eyes on ECB headlines
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight range above 1.1200 on Thursday as investors await the European Central Bank's (ECB) Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts and President Lagarde's speech. The data from Germany showed that consumer confidence is expected to weaken in December.
GBP/USD cheers Brexit optimism around 1.3350 ahead of BOE’s Bailey
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3350, snapping a four-day downtrend. Britain won’t trigger Article 16 until talks collapse, EU’s Sefcovic will visit London for negotiations on Friday. UK experts predict New Year surge in covid cases. Bailey's speech awaited.
Gold: Thanksgiving Day unlikely to offer respite to bulls amid a bear flag
Gold price attempts a dead cat bounce towards $1,800 amid retreating yields. Fed minutes reveal the policymakers’ readiness to accelerate taper, rate hikes. Gold price confirmed a bear flag on the 4H chart, impending bear cross lurks.
Why $88,000 is an easy target for Bitcoin price
BTC price is ready for a significant ascent. Analysts expect the leading cryptocurrency’s price to double by the end of the year. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that $88,000 is an easy target for BTC price to reach.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.