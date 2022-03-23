Asian Stock Market: Traces positive Wall Street, Nikkie225 outperforms

- Nikkie225 outperforms ahead of Fed Powell’s speech.
- Asian markets are shrugging off the aggressive hawkish stance from the Fed.
- US Treasury yields are gaining higher on expectations of a 50 bps rate hike in May’s monetary policy.
Markets in the Asian domain part ways with the Chinese stocks as the latter has shown subdued performance in the Tokyo session while other markets are performing stronger.
At the press time, Hang Seng surges 1.58%, Nifty 50 jumps 0.43% while Japan’s Nikkei225 outperforms by gaining 2.58%. Meanwhile, the China A50 is trading flat to negative.
It is worth noting that the global equities have shrugged off the pessimism due to the adaptation of an aggressive hawkish stance by the Federal Reserve (Fed) to corner the inflation. Usually, central banks start increasing interest rates when it finds inflation surging rooftops. Also, central banks stop providing helicopter money to the economy when they find that economy is strong enough and is able to perform itself without any material support. Asian markets are getting mature these days and are taking the announcement of six more interest rate hikes in a positive way. Therefore, a sense of optimism in the Asian markets has been witnessed from a spree of upticks in the last few trading sessions.
Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yields are auctioning near 2.42% amid the expectation of a 50 basis point (bps) rate hike in May’s monetary policy.
Going forward, the speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be the major event on Wednesday. It is highly likely that a roadmap of rate hikes will be dictated as six more rate hikes are to be allocated by the end of 2022. Apart from that the European Union (EU) leaders summit and NATO meeting will hold significant importance.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|27668.26
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|27668.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26186.93
|Daily SMA50
|26900.35
|Daily SMA100
|27908.13
|Daily SMA200
|28281.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27725.51
|Previous Daily Low
|27280.51
|Previous Weekly High
|27349.31
|Previous Weekly Low
|25078.18
|Previous Monthly High
|27860.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|25577.04
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27555.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27450.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27390.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27113.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26945.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27835.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28003.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28280.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rebounds from 0.7450 amid better mood, weaker US dollar
AUD/USD is rebounding towards 0.7500, having found strong support at 0.7450. The aussie is benefiting from the risk-on trading in the Asian equities, which weighs on the safe-haven US dollar. China's covid lockdowns, Ukraine woes and Fed's hawkishness could limit the upside. Powell eyed.
USD/JPY sits in bullish territory near 121 the figure
USD/JPY hangs in the 121 area and at fresh highs. The pair has made a fresh high since January 2016 on growing expectations that the Fed will deliver a sharp response to the inflationary problem.
Gold renews intraday high past $1,900 as USD ignores strong yields
Gold (XAU/USD) pares early Asian session losses to renew daily high around $1,923 as buyers cheer softer USD. The greenback began Wednesday’s trading on a front foot to consolidate the previous day’s losses amid a three-year high of the benchmark US Treasury yields.
XLM price and what’s next for Stellar bulls after a 25% rally
XLM price has breached through a declining trend line, indicating the start of a new uptrend. A 26% move toward the next crucial hurdle at $0.254 seems likely for Stellar. A daily candlestick close below $0.167 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.
Nio Inc resumes the rally ahead of earnings on March 24
Shares of Chinese Electric Vehicle (EV) maker NIO regained bullish momentum and jumped to fresh three-week highs in anticipation of Thursday's earnings report. Nio announces it is not planning to raise its vehicle prices.