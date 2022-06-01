Asian Stock Market: Subdued on firmer DXY, Shanghai reopens, China PMI outperforms

- Asian equities are trading mixed as DXY strengthens on hawkish Fed bets.
- The re-opening of Shanghai after a two-month lockdown may bolster the economic activities.
- Chinese equities have failed to capitalize on strong PMI numbers.
Markets in the Asian domain are displaying a subdued performance as the US dollar index (DXY) is performing stronger on expectations of a hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve (Fed) in its June monetary policy meeting. Higher price pressures have raised concerns over the aggregate demand in the US economy. To accelerate the growth prospects, the Fed will do whatever it takes to combat the galloping inflation.
For sure, the deployment of material quantitative measures will be required and elevation of interest rates at a quicker pace will be observed. Therefore, the DXY has regained its glory and is advancing higher. The DXY has touched an intraday high of 102.00.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 added 0.60%, China A50 eased 0.12%, Hang Seng tumbled 0.62% and the Nifty50 displayed at par performance.
Chinese equities are not performing well despite the re-opening of Shanghai after a two-month lockdown imposed by the Chinese administration to contain the spread of the Covid-19. The administration has withdrawn restrictions on the movement of men, materials, and machines, therefore investors could expect a rebound in the volume of economic activities. Also, the respective indices failed to capitalize on the upbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI. The IHS Markit has reported the PMI data at 48.1, which has outperformed the consensus of 47 and the prior print of 46.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|27171.97
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|27171.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26670.88
|Daily SMA50
|27013.19
|Daily SMA100
|26956.77
|Daily SMA200
|27998.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27336.91
|Previous Daily Low
|27135.96
|Previous Weekly High
|27154.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|26490.97
|Previous Monthly High
|27479.24
|Previous Monthly Low
|25531.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27212.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27260.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27092.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27014
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26892.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27293.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27415.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27494.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
