Asian Stock Market: Struggles to ignore Wall Street’s losses despite gains in China

- Asian shares trade mixed even as equities in Beijing rally.
- Vaccine optimism, doubts over Biden’s tax plan back the bulls.
- Covid woes in India, Japan’s readiness for emergencies in Tokyo and three prefectures weigh on market sentiment.
- Preliminary PMIs for April become the key amid global claims of faster economic recovery.
Markets in Asia fail to cheer China’s upbeat performance during early Friday. The reason could be traced from the coronavirus (COVID-19) fears in the region and the previous day’s losses on Wall Street.
Read: Wall Street Close: Bears look set to snap four-week uptrend on fears of US capital gains tax hike
MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares, ex-Japan, rises 0.45% but Japan’s Nikkei 225 drops 0.80% by the press time of the pre-European session.
Aussie stocks couldn’t cheer welcome prints of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s (CBA) preliminary PMIs for April on finding the first covid infection at home in multiple days. Though, New Zealand’s NZX 50 gain over half a percent while copying moves from China.
Beijing benefits from a run-up in blue-chip equities while shares in Hong Kong, South Korea and Indonesia follow the suit, although with mild reaction.
On a broader front, S&P 500 Futures rise 0.20% and the US 10-year Treasury yield snap a three-day losing streak when being around 1.56%. Expectations of the Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine to regain acceptance after today's key verdict in the US while faster jabbing in Canada and the UK’s confirmation that inoculation is benefitting amid the pandemic also favor the risk-on mood.
Read: S&P 500 Futures: Mildly bid as vaccine hopes battle Biden’s tax hike proposal, covid fears
Although covid fears from India and Japan are likely to keep Asian markets pressured, expected strong Markit PMIs for Eurozone, the US and the UK may restore investor confidence.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls target 100-DMA again ahead of Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD is back on the bid above 1.2000, snapping three straight days of sluggishness. The US dollar has resumed its downtrend, helping the spot to make another attempt towards 1.2050. Eurozone/US PMIs awaited after a non-event ECB.
GBP/USD: Looks to UK Retail Sales, PMI to regain 1.3900
GBP/USD stays mildly bid above 1.3850, as the US dollar retreats across the board. Covid vaccine updates and upbeat UK data outweigh renewed Brexit jitters. Focus shifts to the UK Retail Sales and PMIs.
Bitcoin price falls below $50K as investors rush to exit crypto markets on Biden's tax proposal
Bitcoin price crashed below $50,000 after an announcement revealed that US President Joe Biden could increase capital gains taxes for the rich. The leading cryptocurrency fell in tandem with the US stock market as fears of a potential tax hike loom.
Gold remains two steps away from $1800 and beyond
Gold (XAU/USD) is attempting a tepid bounce after falling 1% on Thursday amid a sharp recovery staged by the US dollar. Risk-aversion gripped the markets on Bloomberg report that the Biden administration is proposing higher taxes on the wealthy to pay for its social plan.
Lagarde cautiousness & Biden's taxes
All market chatter is about Biden's taxes & their impact on shares and cryptos. But let's discuss that ECB decision first-- The economic outlook is improving in Europe, yet you wouldn't know it from Lagarde's Thursday comments after the ECB decision.