- Asian equities grind lower as coronavirus fears escalate in China.
- Mixed concerns over the Fed’s next moves challenge US Treasury bond yields amid sluggish session.
- Markets in Australia, Japan buck the bearish trend amid hopes that easy monetary policies will continue.
- Preliminary PMIs for November, FOMC Minutes and RBNZ Interest Rate Decision are the key events for the week.
Asian markets remain risk-averse during early Tuesday as fresh fears of Covid join indecision over the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next moves. Also likely to challenge the Asia-Pacific equities traders could be a light calendar at home and a cautious mood ahead of Wednesday’s top-tier data/events.
While portraying the mood, the MSCI’s Index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan drop 1.60% intraday while refreshing a seven-day low. However, Japan’s Nikkei 225 cheers hopes of sustained easy-money policies even if the government jostles over defense spending. In doing so, the Nikkei 225 rises 0.70% intraday to around 28,140 by the press time.
Not only Japan’s Nikkei 225 but Australia’s ASX 200 also prints gains, up 0.70% around 7,191 at the latest, amid expectations that Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe will reiterate the dovish words in today’s speech. It should be noted that downbeat prints of New Zealand’s trade numbers for October fail to please the equity buyers in Auckland amid hawkish hopes from the RBNZ.
However, fears of stringent COVID-19 lockdown in China and the likely strain on the global supply chain, as well as commodities, seem to challenge the sentiment in the region. That said, China reports the highest Covid cases in seven months on Tuesday. With this, stocks in China and Hong Kong print losses.
It’s worth noting that the indecision over the Fed’s next moves seems to challenge the bears amid recently softer US Treasury yields. The US 10-year Treasury yields print the first daily loss in four, down one basis point near 3.81% by the press time, as the latest comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials fail to bolster the previously hawkish bias.
Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said in a CNBC interview, “I think we can slow down from 75 at the December meeting.” Previously, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic also turned down the 75 bps move and challenged the DXY bulls. Additionally, downbeat prints of the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for October, to -0.05 compared to 0.17 prior, also weighed on the US Treasury yields. However, the previous week’s strong US Retail Sales and Producer Price Index (PPI) keeps traders on the edge.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains around 3,965 whereas prices of gold print mild gains amid the first negative performance by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
Moving on, Wednesday’s the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) monetary policy decision will precede preliminary readings of the monthly activity data and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes to direct short-term market moves.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles above 0.6600 amid China's covid woes, ahead of RBA's Lowe
AUD/USD is defending mild gains above 0.6600, as markets remain wary amid surging covid cases in China. The latest retreat in the US Dollar is cushioning the downside in the pair. Investors await RBA Governor Lowe's speech for fresh trading impetus.
EUR/USD oscillates around 1.0260, upside looks likely as risk-off impulse eases
EUR/USD has turned sideways after retreating from 1.0225 as traction is returning to risk-sensitive assets. Less-hawkish commentary from Fed policymakers has started weighing on US Treasury yields. The ECB is expected to slow down its pace of hiking interest rates.
Gold rebounds inside weekly bearish channel, Covid, Treasury yields in focus
Gold price prints the first daily gains in four around $1,745 during early Tuesday morning. In doing so, the bright metal cheers the broad US Dollar retreat amid a likely sluggish day ahead of the key data/events scheduled for publishing on Wednesday.
Top 3 Altcoins to watch going into 2023: Safepal, Lido Dao, Uniswap
The Crypto Total Market Cap has fallen to 750 million dollars. DEX tokens could witness a bid after the result of the Centralized FTX Exchange scandal. SFP, LDO and UNI are DEX tokens in the market that have shown strength despite the market's overall demise.
Renewed crackdowns in China raise the probability of recession everywhere
This week is a short one in the US because Thanksgiving comes on Thursday and while markets are open on Friday, lots of folks make it a 4-day weekend--trading will be thin in every class. We also get the S&P flash manufacturing and services PMI’s.