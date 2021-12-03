Asian Stock Market: Softer yields favor bulls but US NFP, Omicron challenge run-up

- Asian shares grind higher as softer yields jostle with Omicron headlines.
- South African covid variant tightens grips in China, US but UK hints at a solution.
- China’s Didi prepares for US delisting, Hong Kong joining, US Senate avoids government shutdown.
- Japan shows readiness for more stimulus, Australian data came in mixed.
Asian equities stay mostly firmer amid softer US Treasury yields and hopes of finding a cure to the South African strain of the coronavirus, dubbed as Omicron. However, chatters surrounding China and worsening COVID-19 conditions in the developed countries join the pre-Fed caution to challenges optimists.
Amid these plays, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drops 0.63% whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 rises 0.40% on firmer Jibun Bank Services PMI for November and Tokyo’s statement to not hesitate from suing more fiscal measures if needed.
On the other hand, the European Union (EU) and the US criticized China after Thursday’s talks in Washington while Beijing calls for the US to cut the tariffs on their goods. Elsewhere, Omicron cases rise in the US and China while Beijing-based IT firm Didi is up for leaving the US stock exchange and joining Hong Kong’s Hang Seng. Against this backdrop, Shares in Hong Kong dropped a bit but those from China remain mildly bid at the last.
Markets in Australia and New Zealand joined those from China but not Indonesia amid virus woes. It should be noted that South Korea’s KOSPI and India’s BSE Sensex print mild gains at the latest.
On a broader front, the US 10-year Treasury yields fade bounce off 10-week low, marked the previous day, but the S&P 500 Futures also print 0.16% intraday downside by the press time.
That said, Fed policymakers, including Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly and Richmond President Thomas Barkin, were the most hawkish and fuelled US Treasury yields the previous day. Also helping the bond sellers were softer-than-expected prints of the US Initial and Continuing Jobless Claims for the week, as well as downbeat Challenger Job Cuts for November.
Moving on, the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and ISM Services PMI for November will be crucial for the near-term market direction.
Read: US Nonfarm Payrolls November Preview: Can we agree the labor market is healing?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD braces for 1.1120 on US NFP day
EUR/USD bears remain hopeful around 1.1300, grinding lower during early Friday morning in Asia. The major currency pair dropped for the last two days following its failures to cross the 100-SMA. Also favoring the sellers is the MACD line that flashed bear cross.
GBP/USD clings to 1.3300 as Omicron news battle Brexit fears, US NFP eyed
Having snapped a three-day downtrend, GBP/USD wobbles around 1.3300 during the initial Asian session trading on the key Friday comprising the US jobs report for November. The cable pair’s improvement could be linked to the market chatters that the UK steps forward to finding the cure to the South African covid variant.
Gold: Bears waiting to move in if solid NFP outcome
The gold price has remained firm despite the bearish bias from a technical perspective, as illustrated below where the $1,750s were marked out as a target for the closing sessions of the week. However, the price is currently trading at $1,770 and up on the day by 0.1% so far.
Bitcoin aims to reclaim $58,000 as top banks consider BTC-backed loans
Various top-tier banking institutions in the United States are looking to take Bitcoin as collateral for loans. Goldman Sachs and other Wall Street banks may not dabble in spot cryptocurrency markets but could consider synthetic crypto products including futures.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?