Asian Stock Market: Shows mixed response ahead of US Inflation, oil near two-month high

- Asian equities are showing mixed responses ahead of US inflation data.
- Japanese equities are showing resilience as the BoJ is required to infuse more stimulus to keep inflation steadily higher.
- Oil prices have soared to near a two-month high around $81.75 as the street is anticipating a quick softening of US inflation.
Markets in the Asian domain are showing mixed responses ahead of United States inflation data. S&P500 futures are choppy in early trade as investors are anxious ahead of US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and quarterly result season. The street is divided about the US result season as one class of investors believe the higher rates from the Federal Reserve (Fed) and banking crisis have hit overall demand while the other school of thought believes that robust requirement of labor is the outcome of upbeat retail demand.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is prone to test the immediate support of 102.00 as Fed policymakers have advised maintaining caution while considering May’s monetary policy. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee has advised a cautious approach as the combination of tight credit conditions and further restrictive monetary policy can hit sectors and regions differently than if monetary policy was acting on its own.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 jumped 0.61%, ChinaA50 dropped 0.52%, Hang Seng tumbled 0.74%, KOSPI gained 0.21%, and Nifty50 added 0.16%.
Japanese equities are showing resilience as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is required to infuse more stimulus into the economy to keep inflation steadily above the desired rate. Meanwhile, monthly Producers Price Index (PPI) numbers have shown a stagnant performance as expected by market participants. While annual PPI softened further to 7.2% from the prior release of 8.0% but remained higher than the consensus of 7.1%. This conveys the inability of firms in hiking the prices of goods and services amid weaker retail demand despite an increase in wage growth.
Chinese stocks have hogged the limelight despite investors losing confidence in stellar economic recovery. The economy is in a disinflationary process due to weak retail demand. China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) is continuously declining despite monetary support from the administration after lifting Covid controls.
On the oil front, oil prices have soared to near two-month high around $81.75 as the street is anticipating a quick softening of US inflation after commentary from Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari. Fed policymaker sees inflation at the middle 3% by end of this year, closer to 2% next year.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|28013.95
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|28013.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27617.89
|Daily SMA50
|27646.26
|Daily SMA100
|27334.6
|Daily SMA200
|27436.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28073.37
|Previous Daily Low
|27650.84
|Previous Weekly High
|28405.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|27562.51
|Previous Monthly High
|28630.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|26446.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27911.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27812.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27752.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27490.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|27329.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28174.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28335.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28597.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
