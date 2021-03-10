Asian Stock Market: Shanghai Composite Index can't lure bulls as caution prevails ahead of US stimulus

- Asian equities track Wall Street amid better-than-expected China CPI for November.
- Australia ignores Westpac Consumer Confidence, Beijing data as RBA’s Lowe deviates from generally hawkish mood.
- US policymakers inch closer to the much-awaited fiscal aid package, Treasury Secretary Yellen promises faster relief to state/local governments.
Asian shares print mild gains around weekly lows as traders wait for the US fiscal relief before cheering upbeat China inflation figures as well as a pause in the US bond sell-off. While portraying the mood, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rises 0.90% intraday whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 struggles for a clear direction near 29,030 during early Wednesday.
Early in Asia, RBNZ called back some of the easy-money steps introduced during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic but New Zealand’s NZX 50 seems to ignore the hidden reflation fears while rising over 1.0% by the press time. On the contrary, Australia’s ASX 200 bucks the generally positive tone, currently down 0.50% on a day, as RBA Governor Philip Lowe rejected rate hike scoped before 2024 while also marking uncertainty over bond purchases.
Chinese markets are mostly upbeat as February’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) printed welcome signs. Also favoring the benchmark CSI and Shanghai Composite Index could be the aftershocks of the previous day’s state-backed buying.
Elsewhere, South Korea’s KOSPI drops 0.30% intraday while markets in Indonesia and India cheer comments from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) when raising its 2021 growth forecast. “The speedier rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in some countries and the planned U.S. stimulus package helped underpin a brighter global economic outlook,” said OECD per Reuters.
On a broader footing, Wall Street cheered hopes of stimulus and Treasury yields eased before the cautious mood set in. The same could be reflected in mild losses of the S&P Futures.
Read: Wall Street Close: Bulls cheer stimulus hopes, pullback in US Treasury yields
Moving on, global investors will keep their eyes on the US covid relief bill updates from the House as any disappointment will be enough to recall the bond bears waiting at the door. Also important will be the US CPI for February amid reflation fears.
Read: US CPI February Preview: A perfect storm in the making?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops below 0.7700 despite upbeat Chinese inflation data
AUD/USD drops below 0.7700, extending losses, as the bulls remain unimpressed by the upbeat Chinese inflation data. RBA’s Lowe indirectly cites inflation fears. Risk-off mood and the US dollar's strength weigh on the aussie.
Gold’s key levels to watch ahead of US CPI, stimulus vote
Gold bulls take a breather after the 2% recovery rally witnessed on Tuesday. The haven demand for the USD has returned amid a cautious market mood, as investors await the House of Representatives vote on the Senate’s $1.9 trillion stimulus bill this Wednesday.
GBP/USD: Eases from short-term falling wedge resistance below 1.3900
GBP/USD refreshes intraday low while extending pullback from resistance line of a bullish chart pattern. 200-bar SMA offers immediate support amid bullish MACD. Weekly support line, wedge support add to the downside filters.
Dogecoin stays above key SMA but nearby resistance probes buyers
DOGE/USD picks up bids above 200-bar SMA, remains inside three-week-old symmetrical triangle. Momentum favors bulls, triangle’s support adds filters to the south-run below the key SMA.
US Dollar Index: Decent support emerged around 92.00
After climbing to fresh yearly highs in the mid-92.00s, DXY sparked a move lower to the 92.00/91.90 band.