Asian Stock Market: Risks wobble as Trump offers a tough fight in US elections

Asian equities remain volatile, mostly in green, even as US election polls challenge blue wave hopes.

US President Trump wins Florida, delay in results indicates a long night ahead.

Asian shares keep the early-day gains, even with receding optimism off-late, while heading into Wednesday’s European session. Although major forecasts favor the Democratic Party’s victory in the US elections, US President Donald Trump’s Florida win tames the risk-on mood.

The latest updates from the US 2020 elections suggest Democratic candidate Joe Biden wins in Arizona, which in turn increases the odds of a blue wave in the US Congress. The news adds to the hopes of further stimulus from the US government and favors the risks. However, Trump & Company gives a tough fight to the Democrats and the final results remain unclear ahead of November 06, which in turn challenges the market optimists.

That said, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan prints 0.26% intraday gains near 2.5 years’ high while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rises over 2.0% by press time. Australia’s ASX 200 wobbles around 6,070 but New Zealand’s NZX 50 gains more than 1.0% by the time of writing.

Stocks in China also benefit amid hopes of a fresh start to the Sino-American relations if Democrats win. On the contrary, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng remains red, down 0.26% intraday, while South Korea’s KOSPI, Indonesia’s IDX Composite and India’s BSE Sensex remain on the positive side by press time.

Oil prices mark over 1.50% gains while aiming $39.00 but gold seesaws around $1,900, down 0.36% on a day, amid volatile markets. Further, S&P 500 Futures trim the recent gains to flirt with the 3,400 threshold but the US 10-year Treasury yields stay above 0.80% while portraying mostly positive trading sentiment.

Looking forward, traders will keep eyes on the election updates for fresh impulse while monthly activity numbers can also offer intermediate direction.

