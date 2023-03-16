Asian Stock Market: Risk aversion remains intact as fears of global banking crisis deepen, oil rebounds

- Asian stocks are heavily battered further as global banking turmoil fears deepen after Credit Suisse’s debacle.
- The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has promised an advance of 50bln Swiss Francs to Credit Suisse.
- Oil price has rebounded as the US has no further appetite to levy sanctions on Russia.
Markets in the Asian domain are continuing with their downside journey as fears of banking turmoil stretch from the United States to Europe. Investors had yet not emerged of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse and now the fiasco of Credit Suisse has spooked market sentiment further. Fears of global financial instability have deepened further and investors are dumping equities globally to dodge sheer volatility.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 tumbled 1.01%, Shanghai dropped 0.46%, Hang Seng plunged 1.65%, and Nifty50 surrendered 0.55%.
Dictation of ‘material weakness’ in internal controls of Credit Suisse’s financial reporting conveyed something ugly about the banking firm. The headline was followed by a blunt decline by the Saudi National Bank for infusing more funds into Credit Suisse, the leading investor in the Swiss banking firm, which accelerated fears of some internal financial issues and led to a nosedive move in the share price of Credit Suisse.
After the Credit Suisse debacle, China’s China Securities Regulatory Commission has paused approvals for the sale of Global Depositories Receipts (GDRs) as it could threaten domestic market stability, as reported by Bloomberg.
Meanwhile, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) has promised an advance of 50bln Swiss Francs to Credit Suisse. However, the investment banking firm would require plenty of time in the healing process.
Chinese stocks have witnessed an immense sell-off despite hopes of demand recovery. Bloomberg reported that China’s home prices rose in February for the first time in 18 months, a sign that government efforts to revive the battered market are starting to pay off. Generally, optimism in a battered economy initiates with rising realty sector prices and expand further to productivity.
On the oil front, oil prices have rebounded further above $68.00 as G-7 economies have opposed further decline in the price cap for Russian crude oil. US President Biden had told European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in the Oval Office of the White House last week there was no appetite in Washington for adjusting the oil sanctions, as reported by Wall Street Journal.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|26740.09
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|26740.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27635.07
|Daily SMA50
|27275.54
|Daily SMA100
|27351.35
|Daily SMA200
|27346.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27452.8
|Previous Daily Low
|26446.43
|Previous Weekly High
|28630.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|27748.31
|Previous Monthly High
|27812.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|26985.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26830.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27068.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26306.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25873.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25300.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27313.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27886.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28319.49
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains near 1.0600 on Credit Suisse plans, ECB eyed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0600, holding its recovery gains in the Asian session this Thursday. The pair is looking to find its feet amid a minor positive shift in the risk sentiment after Credit Suisse's liquidity improvement plan. Eyes on ECB rate hike decision for fresh trading impetus.
GBP/USD lackluster around 1.2070 as the market awaits clarity on Credit Suisse front
GBP/USD is in a consolidative phase in early Asian trading hours on Thursday amid reports suggesting that the Bank of England (BoE) is in emergency talks as the Credit Suisse crisis worsens following the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) intervention.
Gold’s struggle with $1,919 extends amid banking crisis, ahead of ECB decision Premium
Gold price is back in the red zone early Thursday, having witnessed good two-way price action a day before. Gold price is retreating even though the United States Dollar (USD) is fading its recovery, as market nerves seem to be calming after the Credit Suisse crisis that erupted on Wednesday.
Anxiety in SHIB’s official discord on allegations that Shiberium stole code for their chain
There is serious escalation on the SHIB official discord channel after one of the team members claimed that Shiberium is a ripped chain from Rinia. Based on their argument, the chain ID, which ought to be completely unique as it is used by MetaMask and other wallet applications to determine which network to use for transactions, has a different genesis.
ECB Preview: Set for 50 bps rate hike, Lagarde holds the key Premium
Amidst the US Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) fallout and elevated inflation levels in the Eurozone, the European Central Bank (ECB) remains on track to deliver another 50 basis points (bps) rate hike this Thursday.