Asian Stock Market: Remains mixed amid sheer fall in China’s PPI, oil corrects

- Asian stocks are demonstrating mixed performance despite negative cues from S&P500.
- China’s consumer and producer inflation has softened extremely due to vulnerable demand.
- Japan equities have faced immense pressure despite registering a surplus in the current account straight for four months.
Markets in the Asian domain have shown a decent recovery on Monday despite a sheer slowdown in China’s consumer and Producer Price Index (PPI) and wage pressures in the United States remained upbeat. S&P500 futures remained on the backfoot on Friday as wage inflation in the US remained upbeat in June and strengthened expectations of more interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve (Fed).
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has recovered to near 102.47 after a vertical fall as hopes of further policy-tightening have solidified. Rising wage inflation indicated that inflationary pressures would remain extremely stubborn.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 0.32%, China A50 jumped 0.56%, Hang Sang gained 0.38%, and Nifty50 added 0.52%.
The sheer slowdown in China’s inflationary pressures has indicated that overall demand is extremely weak due to which firms are forced to reduce prices of goods and services offered at factory gates. The monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) in China for June remained stagnant vs. a figure of 0.2%. Annual CPI remained decelerated at 0.2%, similar to its prior release. Meanwhile, annual PPI has further decelerated to -5.4% vs. the former release of -4.6%.
Meanwhile, Japanese equities have faced immense pressure despite the economy having registered a surplus in the current account straight for four months. The current account surplus soared to 1.86 trillion yen in May vs. 773 billion yen reported in the same month a year ago. While a Reuters poll forecast a surplus of 1.88 trillion yen.
On the oil front, oil prices have corrected after printing a fresh monthly high of $73.87 as fears of more interest rate hikes from global central banks have deepened. Hopes of global recession have elevated as inflation is turning out more resilient worldwide. While bleak demand in China has also terrified the oil demand outlook.
It is worth noting that China is the leading importer of oil in the world and weak demand from China is sufficient to impact oil prices.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|32452.76
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|32452.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|33144.82
|Daily SMA50
|31549.19
|Daily SMA100
|29716.03
|Daily SMA200
|28475.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|32646.82
|Previous Daily Low
|32191.25
|Previous Weekly High
|33796.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|32191.25
|Previous Monthly High
|33966.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|30811.29
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|32472.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|32365.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|32213.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|31974.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|31758.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|32669.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|32885.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|33124.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
