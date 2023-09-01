Asian Stock Market: Regional markets rise on Chinese upbeat factory data, US data eyed

- Asian equities trade higher due to China’s upbeat PMI figure.
- China rolled out more fiscal measures to support its housing market.
- Hang Seng suspended trading as Super Typhoon Saola heads towards Hong Kong.
Asian stock markets advanced on Friday due to upbeat factory data released from China on Friday. Additionally, more fiscal measures have been taken by the Chinese authorities, improving the market sentiment. Investors await the releases of employment and manufacturing data from the United States (US).
As said, Caixin Manufacturing PMI for August revealed on Friday, posted the reading of 51.0, a better-than-expected 49.3, from the previous 49.2 figure.
China introduced more economic measures to support its gloomy housing market and reduced the requirements of foreign exchange reserves for local banks to sell more US Dollars (USD) in terms of supporting the Chinese Yuan.
At the time of writing, China’s Shanghai is up 0.23% to 3,127, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.25% to 10,443, South Korea’s Kospi is up 0.21%, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.61% and Taiwan's Weighted Index is up 0.25%.
Hang Seng suspended trading as Super Typhoon Saola heads toward Hong Kong and threatens industrial hubs around China’s Guangdong province.
Indian’s Nifty 50 rose 0.32% on the back of upbeat GDP data, avoiding the concerns over allegations on Adani Group. The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a global network of investigative journalists made claims of insider trading against the major conglomerate. OCCRP released a report, alleging that the company regularly acquired its own shares from public markets using offshore entities, aiming to artificially inflate its stock price.
Traders will focus on the crucial US Nonfarm Payrolls data for August, scheduled to be released later in the North American session. Any indications of strength in the labor market could impact the US Federal Reserve (Fed) with greater flexibility to continue raising interest rates, a scenario that does not bode well for Asian markets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays cautious below 1.0850 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.0850 in the European session on Friday. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair while the US Dollar holds recovery gains ahead of the top-tier US jobs data.
GBP/USD treads waters toward 1.2700, focus on US employment data
GBP/USD experienced losses due to US moderate economic data. Investors turn cautious around BoE’s policy decision and the UK’s gloomy economic situation. UK’s FCA stated that British savings account holders can take advantage of higher interest rates.
Gold stays bullish beyond $1,930
Gold Price aptly portrays the pre-NFP trading lull as bulls take a breather above the key support confluence while bracing for the second consecutive weekly gain. In doing so, the XAU/USD also portrays the market’s indecision about the Federal Reserve’s next move.
BNB open interest nears $400 million as bulls step in
Binance Coin price shows signs of an impending short-term uptrend as the network continues to navigate uncertainties associated with regulatory clampdown.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Four scenarios for a jobs report set to test US economic resilience Premium
Is a winter recession coming? That has been the notion from a series of data misses from the US this week, yet the all-important Nonfarm Payrolls report has the last word.