Asian Stock Market: Regional indices show a mixed performance due to investor caution

Share:

Asian markets show a mixed sentiment due to market caution on the Fed’s hawkish tone on the interest rate trajectory.

The pullback in commodities’ prices puts pressure on Australia’s ASX 200.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index trimmed the intraday losses after BoJ’s no-interest rate change.

Asian markets exhibit a mixed sentiment with a negative bias as the market is cautious of the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish tone on the interest rate trajectory.

The Fed's warning that interest rates will remain elevated for an extended period has contributed to ongoing uncertainty and volatility in regional markets.

At the time of writing, China's SSE Composite Index is up by 0.68% to 3,105, Shenzhen Component Index has risen to 10,083, up by 1.02%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index has increased to 17,846, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 has declined to 32,433, down by 0.42%, South Korea's Kospi is down by 0.30% and Taiwan's Weighted Index has improved by 0.21%.

Moreover, downbeat commodities’ prices undermined the mining sector, which contributed to the weakening of Australia’s ASX 200, down by 0.14%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index retraces the intraday losses following the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) decision to maintain its ultra-dovish monetary policy stance. This decision disappointed investors who were anticipating any potential hawkish signals from the central bank.

India's Nifty 50 index has advanced to 19,761, marking a gain of 0.10%. Nevertheless, there is a sense of caution among investors, which could potentially exert pressure on Indian markets.

This caution stems from the deteriorating diplomatic dispute between India and Canada, which has arisen due to allegations surrounding the killing of a Sikh secessionist leader.