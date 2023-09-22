Asian Stock Market: Regional indices show a mixed performance due to investor caution

- Asian markets show a mixed sentiment due to market caution on the Fed’s hawkish tone on the interest rate trajectory.
- The pullback in commodities’ prices puts pressure on Australia’s ASX 200.
- Japan's Nikkei 225 index trimmed the intraday losses after BoJ’s no-interest rate change.
Asian markets exhibit a mixed sentiment with a negative bias as the market is cautious of the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish tone on the interest rate trajectory.
The Fed's warning that interest rates will remain elevated for an extended period has contributed to ongoing uncertainty and volatility in regional markets.
At the time of writing, China's SSE Composite Index is up by 0.68% to 3,105, Shenzhen Component Index has risen to 10,083, up by 1.02%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index has increased to 17,846, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 has declined to 32,433, down by 0.42%, South Korea's Kospi is down by 0.30% and Taiwan's Weighted Index has improved by 0.21%.
Moreover, downbeat commodities’ prices undermined the mining sector, which contributed to the weakening of Australia’s ASX 200, down by 0.14%.
Japan's Nikkei 225 index retraces the intraday losses following the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) decision to maintain its ultra-dovish monetary policy stance. This decision disappointed investors who were anticipating any potential hawkish signals from the central bank.
India's Nifty 50 index has advanced to 19,761, marking a gain of 0.10%. Nevertheless, there is a sense of caution among investors, which could potentially exert pressure on Indian markets.
This caution stems from the deteriorating diplomatic dispute between India and Canada, which has arisen due to allegations surrounding the killing of a Sikh secessionist leader.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays near 1.0650 after German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD continues to trade at around 1.0650 in the European session on Friday. The PMI data from Germany and the Eurozone showed a recovery in the service sector's business activity in early August, helping the Euro hold its ground.
GBP/USD trades deep in red near 1.2250 after UK data releases
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory at around 1.2250 on Friday. Following the disappointing Retail Sales data from the UK, August PMI surveys showed that the private sector's business activity continued to contract, weighing on Pound Sterling.
Gold rebounds but not out of the woods yet
Gold price is recovering ground from the weekly low of $1,914 ahead of a busy Friday, packed with preliminary global PMI data releases. The United States Dollar (USD) is taking a breather even though the US Treasury bond yields are setting fresh multi-year highs.
FTX fights to clawback $157 million from former employees while creditors struggle with $7.9 billion in claims
FTX exchange initiated legal proceedings against former employees of Salameda, a Hong Kong incorporated entity that is affiliated with the platform.
US S&P Global PMI Preview: A crucial report in a data-dependent era Premium
The US economic performance is stronger compared to other economies like the Eurozone, as reflected in the PMIs. On Friday, new preliminary data for September is expected to show a modest improvement in both sectors in the US and the Eurozone.