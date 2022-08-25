Asian Stock Market: Rebounds firmly as DXY skids, oil boils further, Jackson Hole eyed

- Asian equities have rebounded firmly after the DXY turns volatile ahead of Jackson Hole.
- Back-to-back poor performances by the top-tier US data have weakened the DXY.
- Oil prices have crossed the critical hurdle of $95.00 firmly.
Markets in the Asian domain have rebounded sharply after a weak Wednesday, following the footprints of Wall Street. Asian equities have displayed a decent upside as the US dollar index (DXY) has slipped to near 108.50 and is expected to display more weakness ahead.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 jumped 0.60%, China A50 added 0.28%, and Nifty50 gained 0.54%. Hang Seng's morning session has been canceled because of a severe storm warning.
The DXY has turned sideways after a downside move in the Asian session. Investors are dumping the DXY after back-to-back dismal performances by the US on its economic data front. From poor US Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data that indicates contraction in the private sector to vulnerable US Durable Goods Orders, which signifies a slowdown in the overall demand.
Also, the decline in the top-tier US economic data has accelerated the odds of trim in the extent of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed). There is no denying the fact that the foremost priority of the Fed is to contain soaring price pressures. However, the economic activities seek an immediate response, which may compel the Fed to slow down the pace of hiking interest rates. Therefore, investors should brace for more retracement in the DXY after the commentary of Fed chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.
Meanwhile, oil prices are driving higher like there is no tomorrow. After the announcement from OPEC that the cartel is considering production cuts to offset the recent carnage in the black gold, oil prices have got an adrenaline rush. Also, investors have ignored the downbeat global PMI numbers, which accelerates demand worries ahead.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|28481.56
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|28481.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|28274.96
|Daily SMA50
|27320.7
|Daily SMA100
|27134.73
|Daily SMA200
|27452.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28548.47
|Previous Daily Low
|28269.12
|Previous Weekly High
|29245.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|28647.64
|Previous Monthly High
|28084.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|25801.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|28441.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|28375.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|28317.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|28153.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|28038.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28596.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28712.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28876.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with parity ahead of German IFO, Jackson Hole
EUR/USD is consolidating the recovery rally around 1.0000 ahead of Germany's IFO survey. The US dollar corrects further amid cautious optimism, as the European energy crisis battles China's stimulus. US GDP, Jackson Hole eyed as well.
GBP/USD holds gains above 1.1800 on softer USD, Jackson Hole eyed
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.1800, having stalled its recovery near 1.1850. The US dollar slips amid China's stimulus-driven market optimism while pre-Jackson Hole event anxiety also keeps investors on the edge.
Gold: Will the recovery extend ahead of Jackson Hole? Premium
Gold price is posting sizeable gains so far this Thursday, extending its recovery into the third straight day. The renewed downside in the US dollar is helping the bright metal gain bullish momentum.
Will Shiba Inu price provide buy signal before exploding to $0.0000200
Shiba Inu price is looking to find a stable support floor that doubles as a launching pad after it undid its explosives rally in under a week. This development could take SHIB to the volume point of control (POC), where large buyers are likely to step in and trigger another rally.
Jackson Hole Symposium Preview: Will Powell power dollar bulls? Premium
The US dollar made another attempt to take on the two-decade peak heading into the Jackson Hole Symposium, which is crucial for the market’s pricing of the Fed’s rate hike expectations in the coming months.